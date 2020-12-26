 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2020 


Domestic violence prevention advocates examine options to depend less on police; Manafort and Stone among latest batch of Trump pardons. (Note to Broadcasters - the newscast returns on Monday after the holiday break.)

2020Talks - December 24, 2020 


How do we deal with white supremacy moving forward? A hate expert has some thoughts.

As Layoffs Continue, Work-from-Home Income Scams on the Rise

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Consumers lost more than $150 million in the first nine months of 2020 from income scams alone. (Adobe Stock)
Consumers lost more than $150 million in the first nine months of 2020 from income scams alone. (Adobe Stock)
December 24, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is seeing a spike in income scams, preying on people feeling financial pressure and looking for options to work from home during the pandemic.

Within the last year, it's estimated consumers have lost more than a billion dollars to income scams.

Emily Wu, an attorney at the FTC, said the agency has seen a 70% increase in complaints about these types of scams compared to the second quarter of 2019. She noted in crafting their pitches, the scammers tend to follow the headlines.

"They could range from work-from-home scams to investment schemes, to fake business opportunities, including pyramid schemes and something we call reshipping scams, and business coaching courses," Wu outlined.

She added some work-from-home scams have paid workers by check, but the check turns out to be fake, with the person cashing it on the hook.

Schemes that promise to teach "insider secrets" to start a business also are widespread. The FTC cautioned some college students have reported messages from someone impersonating their school's career services office. Others report being scammed after they've applied for a job or posted a resume online.

Wu also pointed out income scammers tend to target particular groups, including low-income and Black and Brown communities.

"So, there are certain scams that may reach out to people who only speak Spanish, or they may target groups like military families, or people with hearing loss," Wu explained. "So, I think that just means everyone needs to be on the alert for these types of scams."

Wu suggests doing an internet search, with the name of the company or business claiming to increase your income and words like 'complaint' or 'scam,' to find reviews.

She warned people to be skeptical of testimonials from anyone claiming to have made large sums of money within a short time period, as these often are fake. She added there are online resources that can help.

"For income scams in particular, you can go to ftc.gov/incomescams. And for coronavirus, you can go to ftc.gov/coronavirus," Wu stated.

The agency reported a surge in multiple types of fraud since the onset of the coronavirus, with more than 275,000 complaints since March, involving online shopping, travel and credit cards.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - AR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020