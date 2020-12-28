 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 29, 2020 


An update on the number of young people under age 25 on the streets; the latest on Congress and the stimulus checks.

2020Talks - December 29, 2020 


$2,000 stimulus payments are now in the hands of the Senate; President-elect Biden says his team is being blocked from key intelligence info.

Baltimore Transit Cuts Fight Linked to Montgomery Bus Boycott

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Baltimore's Black communities are struggling to get to work after pandemic-related cuts to city's bus system scaled back service. (Wikimedia Commons)
Baltimore's Black communities are struggling to get to work after pandemic-related cuts to city's bus system scaled back service. (Wikimedia Commons)
December 28, 2020

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore group pushing for more equitable transit policies commemorated the 64th anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott with a virtual rally, linking the civil-rights campaign of the 1950s to the fight against local public-transit cuts brought on by the pandemic.

In response to record low ridership in recent months, the Maryland Transit Administration aimed to eliminate 25 Baltimore bus lines that would affect mostly Black neighborhoods.

Sharif Rashid, a Baltimore resident, and the Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition pushed back to stop the agency but it still slashed service, making it difficult for Rashid and others to get to their jobs.

"When the pandemic hit I had to change the location of my job, and now I'm currently at FedEx," Rashid explained. "Just for, you know, a $16 or $17 wage, I've got to go hours out of the way. If I catch a Lyft or Uber, it's $25 or $30; I didn't really make anything for the day, you know what I mean?"

Rashid spoke at the virtual rally. About one in three Baltimore residents lacks access to a car, and nearly 40% of bus riders work essential jobs.

The rally was sponsored by groups including the Equity Coalition, Racial Justice Baltimore and the Maryland Sierra Club. It's on the Facebook page of the Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition.

The 64th anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott is a compelling reminder of how public transportation activism can result in social change.

Brandon Scott, Baltimore's newly elected Mayor, made that point at the rally. He said Baltimore's Black neighborhoods are still dealing with the challenges and injustices of biased transit policies.

"Historically, transit and equity has always been linked back to racial injustice, in Baltimore and beyond," Scott remarked. "The work that's happening today is building on the work of civil rights leaders like Claudette Colvin and Rosa Parks, who we know started the Montgomery bus boycott."

Claudette Colvin, the first person arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat to a white person, also spoke at the rally.

The Central Maryland Transportation Alliance's 2020 report card gave Baltimore's transit system a letter grade of "D" for the fourth straight year.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - MD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020