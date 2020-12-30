 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2020 


Sweeping anti-money-laundering reform is in the balance, as McConnell adds additional Trump demands to Senate stimulus bill.

2020Talks - December 30, 2020 


Sen. Mitch McConnell blocks immediate vote on $2,000 stimulus checks; both Georgia GOP senators now support the higher amount. Biden says vaccine rollout "not progressing as it should."

Tight Grid Capacity Limits SD Wind-Energy Growth

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

According to an annual industry report, South Dakota had the fifth-highest output in the nation last year of electricity generated by wind turbines. (Adobe Stock)
According to an annual industry report, South Dakota had the fifth-highest output in the nation last year of electricity generated by wind turbines. (Adobe Stock)
December 30, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. - The renewable-energy industry is happy to be included in the COVID-19 relief bill signed this week by President Donald Trump. However, South Dakota regulators say that to see more growth for wind power, more grid capacity is needed.

The relief package contains key tax-credit extensions for solar and wind projects. In South Dakota, wind energy has taken off in recent years, accounting for nearly 24% of the state's generated electricity.

Chris Nelson, vice chairman of the Public Utilities Commission, said the trouble is that there's almost no space left to get that energy to homes and businesses.

"We had some very large transmission lines that were developed over the last 10 years," he said. "Now, it appears that most of those are fully subscribed, with all of these projects that have been recently built."

He said additional grid space could keep the development flow moving. There was a rush to finish projects in South Dakota before existing federal incentives expired. Nelson said that contributed to the recent growth, but predicted that the tax-credit extension won't be a big boost for wind developers because of the capacity barrier.

The lack of grid space has caught the attention of key groups, including the Midwest Governors Association. It recently sent a letter to organizations involved with grid operations, asking for a long-term solution. Nelson said there's a lot of awareness he hopes will break the capacity logjam.

"What are the transmission needs that are here today and might be here 10 years from now," he said, "and what kind of planning do we need for capacity for that energy."

Nelson said some smaller wind projects, along with solar development, still could be included in current infrastructure. But the transmission barriers pose a threat to utility-scale development that could have a major impact on the energy market.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020