Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 31, 2020 


Michigan electoral votes set to be challenged; the New Year sees minimum-wage progress in some states. (Broadcasters note: No newscast on Friday, but it returns on Monday.)

2020Talks - December 31, 2020 


A U.S. Senator pledges to challenge the electoral vote count, though experts say it's political theater; Mitch McConnell won't discuss $2,000 stimulus checks unless Democrats meet Trump's demands; and nation is watching Georgia.

Experts Urge Prioritizing FL Prisons for COVID-19 Vaccination

The Marshall Project and the New York Times found more than 200,000 people are booked into jails across the country in a given week, and the same number walk out in the same time period. (izhar khan/Pexels)
December 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Health advocacy groups say Florida's recommendations on COVID vaccine priority should include people in prison as well as staff members.

Gov. Ron DeSantis broke away from Centers for Disease Control recommendations when he ordered people 65 and older to be next in line for COVID vaccinations, instead of those 75 and older.

He said his focus is on seniors, "where the risk is greatest."

Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein, co-founder of the COVID Prison Project and a researcher at the University of North Carolina, said infection rates in prisons are four times higher, and the death rate is three times higher, than in the general population.

"Prisons in Florida and also in many states across the country have been the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic," Brinkley-Rubinstein observed. "And we've seen little ability for prison systems to mitigate large-scale outbreaks."

A statement from the Florida Department of Corrections said it is waiting for approval and direction from the Florida Department of Health.

It redirects people to the state's Vaccination Plan, which lists prisons in later phases of the rollout. The department currently lists 191 COVID-related deaths among people in prison on its website.

Groups, from the American Medical Association to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, recommend incarcerated people be given priority after healthcare workers and nursing-home residents.

Brinkley-Rubinstein added there's a clear connection between what happens in prisons and communities.

"Staff move in and out of the prison and then, they go back home to their community," Brinkley-Rubinstein explained. "And if they're exposed in the prison setting, they bring that back to their neighborhood; and if they're exposed in their neighborhood, they may bring that into prison. And that same risk happens when people are released."

Since the pandemic started, the COVID Prison Project has tracked more than 311,000 cases and 1,860 deaths among incarcerated people across the nation. Among prison staff, it reports more than 70,000 infections and 100 deaths nationwide.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
