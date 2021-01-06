 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2020 


All eyes on the Congress as the Electoral College vote is counted for President-elect Biden; both Senate seats in Georgia too close to call. (Broadcasters Note: we will feed an update after races are called).

2020Talks - January 6, 2021 


Nation watching Georgia Senate runoff results; threats of violence from pro-Trump supporters have D.C. law enforcement asking public to stay home while Congress attempts to formally count electoral college votes.

College Credit for Experience Could Help Displaced Workers Post-COVID-19

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Research shows the average adult student who has received a Prior Learning Assessment will take 17.6 more credits at their school. (Adobe Stock)
Research shows the average adult student who has received a Prior Learning Assessment will take 17.6 more credits at their school. (Adobe Stock)
January 4, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Workers and students who've lost jobs during the pandemic and want to continue their education might be able to receive college credit for previous life or work experience.

University of Louisville Professor Matt Bergman said most Kentucky colleges, technical schools and universities offer Prior Learning Assessments to determine which skills and experiences are credit-worthy. But he said these "PLA" programs are vastly underutilized, especially among Black students, Pell Grant recipients and people at community colleges.

He said PLAs could be used to help re-skill workers to jumpstart the economic recovery post-COVID.

"Individuals basically will be performing regular job duties and have continuing education as well as professional development, [and] would be able to tap into what they've learned along the way and use that for college credit," Bergman said.

He said the Commonwealth could boost access to PLAs by standardizing the process statewide and promoting credit-for-prior-learning options as key components of degree programs. He added when students move between colleges, they risk not having all their previous course credits transferred, so schools also need to establish guidelines for accepting prior-learning credits awarded by other institutions.

Bergman said receiving credits for prior learning can save students time as well as thousands of dollars. But PLAs also offer business benefits for colleges, since tuition revenue increases when a school can attract non-traditional students who might not otherwise enroll.

"We're retaining those individuals at a greater rate - therefore, bringing in more tuition and improving graduation rate and their pace to graduation," he said.

He pointed out colleges can use PLA programs to recruit diverse and multigenerational students, especially those with military or corporate training, nonprofit and government experience. Research by the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education found adult students who participated in PLAs were 17% more likely to complete their college degree.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021