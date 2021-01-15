 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 15, 2020 


Efforts to make Paid Family and Medical Leave go further; nurses sick of reusing N-95 masks even as COVID infections spike.

2020Talks - January 15, 2021 


States shore up security ahead of Inauguration Day; Biden unveils an ambitious economic relief plan; and Human Rights Watch report chides Trump's record.

Poll: Most NC Voters Support Offshore Wind, 100% Clean Energy

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Wind has the potential to support over 600,000 jobs in manufacturing, installation, maintenance and supporting services by 2050, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy. (Adobe Stock)
Wind has the potential to support over 600,000 jobs in manufacturing, installation, maintenance and supporting services by 2050, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy. (Adobe Stock)
January 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A new poll found more than six in 10 North Carolina voters think the state should be prioritizing wind and solar energy.

Nearly 90% said renewables are 'very important' to North Carolina's future, and many believe the building of offshore wind projects along the coast will create more jobs.

Katharine Kollins, president of the Southeastern Wind Coalition, said offshore wind technology manufacturing is poised for an economic boom, and North Carolina could get a slice of the pie.

"And we've heard from developers across the country, 'If you want the supply chain, you've got to make some commitments to development,'" Kollins explained. "So, what this shows us is that North Carolinians are ready to see offshore wind development."

She pointed out the pandemic's impact on North Carolina's economy is spotlighting the state's need to pursue industries that not only expand existing business, but lead to opportunities in clean energy.

Research shows developing renewables can grow the local tax base, especially in hard-hit rural areas.

Greg Andeck, strategy and government relations director for Audubon North Carolina, said lawmakers have been proactive in their support of clean energy.

He pointed to the state's portfolio standard, which requires all investor-owned utilities to generate 12.5 % of their electricity from renewable sources.

"I will say that a lot of this growth is a result of thoughtful state policy, and we'll really need to see continued support from state lawmakers if we want to see the clean-energy economy continue to grow in the future," Andeck recommended.

Kollins believes wind energy fits the bill for a clean-energy source that also can provide economic payoffs.

"It's going to bring clean energy, we're going to have cleaner air, we are going to add to our state's economy," Kollins outlined. "And we're also going to help the impacts of climate change."

The survey was conducted by Nexus Polling, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021