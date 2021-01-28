 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 28, 2021 


President Biden's ban on private prisons does not extend to immigrant detention centers; GameStop sends markets for a loop.

2021Talks - January 28, 2021 


Some Senate Democrats consider alternatives to Trump impeachment trial. President Biden signed executive orders Wednesday combating climate change, and sets modern record of EOs during his first week in office.

Building Trust Key to Reducing Health Gaps in IA

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Nationally, the American Heart Association says it plans to raise $230 million to help achieve health equity. (Adobe Stock)
Nationally, the American Heart Association says it plans to raise $230 million to help achieve health equity. (Adobe Stock)
January 27, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa - Health disparities in the United States are getting more attention, between the pandemic and last year's social-justice protests. In Iowa, certain barriers are being addressed, including mistrust of health agencies and providers.

State health officials have said Iowa mirrors national data for people of color experiencing negative health outcomes. They have noted that the state's Black population has the highest rate of mortality in almost every cause of death, not including suicide.

Izaah Knox, executive director of Urban Dreams, a statewide nonprofit that helps reduce racial barriers, said he feels that, in terms of outreach, the health-care industry has lacked a strong presence in marginalized neighborhoods.

"I think the biggest thing," he said, "is that too many times organizations, hospitals - or anybody that all of a sudden wants to reach out - only comes out every once in a while, and if it's of benefit to them. "

He said that's why his group is partnering with others, such as the American Heart Association, to maintain a consistent presence. The Heart Association is advocating for increased state funding for a program to help marginalized Iowans get healthier foods at a lower cost. The group has said expansion of tele-health is another priority in closing these gaps.

Nalo Johnson, division director of health promotion at the Iowa Department of Public Health, agreed that improved engagement can help make these communities more resilient, especially during public-health emergencies. She said the state is trying to ramp up support for lower-level agencies in this area.

"Providing resources around translation; providing connections from what we are hearing or seeing at the federal level, in terms of resources or information," she said.

Through grant opportunities, the department also is trying to reduce disparities for diseases such as hypertension. Community groups have said policymakers need to bolster infrastructure in poorer neighborhoods, so residents can be more mobile and improve their physical health. On its website, the American Heart Association has more information on efforts to end structural racism and other initiatives to improve health outcomes in states such as Iowa.

Disclosure: American Heart Association of Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Smoking Prevention, Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021