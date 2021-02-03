 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 3, 2021 


President Biden puts hardline Trump immigration policies on the chopping block; Native American advocates optimistic about U.S. Interior Secretary nominee.

2021Talks - February 3, 2021 


Biden targets more Trump immigration policies; new Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas sworn in; impeachment legal arguments take shape: Senate not censuring itself; and Space Force kerfuffle.

Bill Would Bring Media-Literacy Training to MO Schools

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Missouri could become one of 14 states to take legislative action on media literacy, if lawmakers pass a bill to incorporate it into K-12 education. (Chinnapong/Adobe Stock)
Missouri could become one of 14 states to take legislative action on media literacy, if lawmakers pass a bill to incorporate it into K-12 education. (Chinnapong/Adobe Stock)
February 3, 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker introduced a bill which would add media literacy training to the public-school curriculum.

House Bill 74 would create a committee of lawmakers, educators, media experts and a children's mental-health expert to work with the Missouri Department of Education on the best ways to teach digital skills in classrooms.

Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis, the bill's sponsor, said it's key for kids to learn to how to verify information, both when consuming media and producing it, and to understand how media influences thoughts, feelings and behavior.

"They've received more information for more different sources than their parents have in their entire lifetime," Murphy contended. "You know, they get it from TV, they get it from cable news, they get it from social media, they get it from games, and it's just coming at 'em at breakneck speed."

Murphy noted every time a person posts on social media, someone else is likely to believe what they write. He wants educators to help students better learn how to use social media ethically and responsibly.

A component of media literacy is addressing cyberbullying.

More than one in four students experienced cyberbullying over the last 10 years, according to the Cyberbullying Research Center, and surveys from the pandemic have shown the number increases when kids are learning from home.

Murphy added that's another reason he's pursuing the bill.

"Kids today are bullied on social media more than they are in the schoolyard," Murphy explained. "And, you know, it's a mental-health problem in our schools."

If the bill passes, Missouri would follow in the footsteps of more than a dozen states, including Florida, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas and Washington, which have passed state laws bringing some form of media-literacy learning to schools.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021