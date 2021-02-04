 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2021 


Lawmakers urged to move forward on COVID relief package, and voter fraud claims infect some state legislatures on voting rights.

2021Talks - February 4, 2021 


House Republicans decide not to punish Taylor Greene or Cheney themselves, and go after Ilhan Omar. Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe thinks House should remove Green from committee assignments. Senate Dems finally take control, could vote on COVID relief package as soon as Friday.

Groups Press Sen. Collins: Mainers Need COVID Relief

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, led a group of Republican senators in negotiations with President Joe Biden over a COVID relief package. (Wikimedia Commons)
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, led a group of Republican senators in negotiations with President Joe Biden over a COVID relief package. (Wikimedia Commons)
February 4, 2021

AUGUSTA, Maine -- As negotiations over a COVID-19 relief package continue in Washington, advocates for struggling Mainers say Congress can't afford to wait.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, along with a group of GOP senators, made a $618 billion counterproposal to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, and claimed what Biden proposed isn't needed so soon after the December stimulus bill.

But a new Quinnipiac poll found 68% of Americans support the Biden plan, with just 24% opposed.

Mario Moretto, communications director for the Maine Center for Economic Policy, said people still are experiencing really elevated levels of hardship.

"What Mainers need now more than anything is for Congress to act and act quickly," Moretto asserted. "To act boldly, to not only relieve that hardship, but to build some foundation to have a strong and equitable recovery."

Moretto pointed to data which show job growth in Maine slowing down, as well as more than 40,000 residents collecting unemployment.

Nearly 30% of Maine adults are having trouble paying household expenses, nearly 20% are behind on rent or housing costs and 6% live in food-insecure households.

Moretto called the December stimulus "a critical down payment," but said there are still key gaps that will require a big investment.

He contended Collins' proposal is lacking in a number of ways, from lower unemployment insurance benefits to no increase in the minimum wage and no expansion of low-income tax-credits, which he noted have been shown to have a positive impact on reducing poverty.

"It doesn't include rental assistance for families that are struggling to keep their homes," Moretto emphasized. "It doesn't provide paid family and medical leave for people who may need to take time off of work because of the virus."

Moretto maintained even on issues with bipartisan agreement, such as the need to provide more funding for schools, the GOP offer is too low.

He urged members of Congress to pass the president's proposal as quickly as possible.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - ME

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021