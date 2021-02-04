 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2021 


Lawmakers urged to move forward on COVID relief package, and voter fraud claims infect some state legislatures on voting rights.

2021Talks - February 4, 2021 


House Republicans decide not to punish Taylor Greene or Cheney themselves, and go after Ilhan Omar. Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe thinks House should remove Green from committee assignments. Senate Dems finally take control, could vote on COVID relief package as soon as Friday.

Families of People with Disabilities Get Support in MT

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Jen Banna has five children, including one daughter with a neurodevelopmental disability. (Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities)
Jen Banna has five children, including one daughter with a neurodevelopmental disability. (Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities)
February 4, 2021

HELENA, Mont. -- Families with people who have disabilities can sometimes feel isolated because of their experiences.

Siblings of people with physical, developmental or mental-health diagnoses especially have unique experiences, which include challenges and rewards.

Abbey Guza, a licensed clinical social worker who hosts "SibShops," which provide support for Montana families who have a child with a disability, said siblings sometimes feel as if some of their parents' attention is pulled away from them, but ultimately they're resilient.

"They're really proud of their ability to help that brother or sister out," Guza observed. "And I see a lot of kids who have a really incredible amount of knowledge, often times well beyond their years, about what their sibling with a disability needs."

Guza noted families can feel alienated and are even more isolated than usual because of COVID-19.

While her SibShops can't happen in person, Guza will host three virtual sessions with families over the next month, starting with a session for parents and caregivers on Feb. 22.

Grace Lee Banna, whose older sister has a neurodevelopmental disability that has slowed her capacity for picking up new skills, said there are ups and downs with her sister.

"I've learned to be more willing to help even though at first I did not want to help at all," Banna acknowledged. "But the other half of it is honestly kind of fun to be able to try new things with her and be able to teach others about her, like my friends or anyone that comes across her."

Jen Banna, Grace Lee's mother, is coordinator for the Montana Family to Family Health Information Center, based at the Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities, which helps families navigate health care and also help providers, state agencies and lawmakers understand the needs of families who have children with special needs.

"We believe that the health of the family, including the mental health, is improved when we provide resources that help families cope better with the special conditions that their kids have," Banna explained.

The deadline to register for Guza's SibShop, which is hosted by the Montana Family to Family Health Information Center, is Monday.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021