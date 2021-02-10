 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 10, 2021 


States like Texas have high stakes in Biden climate-change policies; and it's Day Two of second Trump impeachment trial.

2021Talks - February 10, 2021 


The Senate deems Trump impeachment constitutional, Biden's pick to head the Budget Office apologizes for past attacks on Republicans, and White House pushes to get COVID vaccine to vulnerable communities.

Bill Targeting Transgender Athletes in ND Advances

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Opponents of a proposed bill in North Dakota that would limit transgender student participation in sports could cost taxpayers money because of the expected legal challenges. (Adobe Stock)
Opponents of a proposed bill in North Dakota that would limit transgender student participation in sports could cost taxpayers money because of the expected legal challenges. (Adobe Stock)
February 10, 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A North Dakota legislative committee has approved a measure that LGBTQ advocates said unfairly targets transgender athletes.

This week, the House Human Services Committee advanced House Bill 1298, which effectively bars public high-school athletes who identify as transgender from participating in team sports that don't align with the sex on their birth certificate.

The bill's sponsors contended they don't want unfair competition in team sports, and the proposal can especially protect female athletes so they wouldn't have to face competition from athletes born as males.

But Brandi Hardy, legislative coordinator for the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, said that argument is counterproductive.

"I think that it's egregious to stand behind one movement to push forward hate towards another group of people," Hardy countered.

Other opponents feared it will push transgender athletes further away from their fellow students, while making it harder for them to decide which activities to sign up for.

Similar legislation has surfaced in other states in recent years. The North Dakota bill has some amendments, including removing language for college sports over concerns the law would result in regional schools losing out on hosting events.

Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, a member of the Human Services Committee, voted against the measure, arguing it's a solution in search of a problem.

"Girls don't need this protection, they don't want this protection, they didn't testify for this protection," Schneider explained.

She added the only thing it will do is create an image problem for the state when it comes to discrimination.

The association which governs high school sports in North Dakota has rules that allow transgender students to sign up for activities under their identifying gender, with certain restrictions.

Transgender advocates say the state should adopt those rules to eliminate any confusion.

Disclosure: North Dakota Human Rights Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, LGBTQIA Issues, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021