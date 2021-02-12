 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 12, 2021 


Pence nuclear-code "football" at risk during Capitol riot; NY voters will decide on putting clean air & water protections in state Constitution.

2021Talks - February 12, 2021 


Trump's impeachment defense begins today. The lead House prosecutor argued Trump incited the crowd even after violence started. GOP leaders try to prevent a rift in the party, and Biden says it'll be fall before a vaccine is available for all who want it.

Dating Violence: Young Love Shouldn't be Dangerous

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Abuse can occur in all types of relationships, regardless of sexual orientation, gender expression or gender. (Adobe Stock)
Abuse can occur in all types of relationships, regardless of sexual orientation, gender expression or gender. (Adobe Stock)
February 12, 2021

LANSING, Mich. - Romance is top of mind for many young people in Michigan planning to celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend. And while teen romance can be tricky, it shouldn't be dangerous.

Paige Welch - a senior at Dewitt High School - is on the Michigan Youth Girls Advisory Board, a program of the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health.

Welch explained that many teens don't know that relationship violence can be physical, psychological or emotional. She said manipulating or controlling behaviors are becoming more common in young relationships, primarily due to social media.

"It's very hard to be happy and to feel safe when you're being questioned about who you're talking to," said Welch, "you're being questioned about where you are, and especially when it starts getting into giving passwords."

During Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in February, Welch and other advisory-board members are educating their peers about healthy relationships. It's estimated that one in three teens experiences some type of abuse by a romantic partner.

An unhealthy relationship may start with control struggles, pressure and inconsiderate behavior, and can escalate into more abusive tactics - with accusations, isolation and physical violence. Welch noted that it can happen in all types of relationships, regardless of a person's sexual orientation, gender expression or gender.

"For some reason, society does have a harder time believing that it does happen to males," said Welch. "But it can happen to anyone, at any time in their life. And when it does happen, they need to have resources. And it's hard for males to get the resources when it's primarily geared towards women."

Welch encouraged parents to be proactive and talk to their children about healthy relationships and consent before they start dating. She added that the conversation should be factual, realistic and honest.

"When we teach our younger kids about stuff, we don't use proper terminology because we're afraid that we can't share things with them like that yet," said Welch. "When in reality, it's the perfect time to teach them those things, because they're going to be receptive when they're little than when they're older. "

Teens and parents can get more information on healthy relationships and abusive behaviors online at 'loveisrespect.org.'

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021