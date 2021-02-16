 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2021 


Arctic blast leaves Midwest frozen, but farmworker concerns just around the corner with spring planting; nursing homes remain a major pandemic concern.

2021Talks - February 16, 2021 


Parler, the social network favored by conservatives and used during the Capitol riot, is back online with new community guidelines; plus a deep dive into dozens of election-related bills across the country.

Simpson's Historic Plan Includes Key Water Quality Tools

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson's infrastructure proposal includes $3 billion to address water quality across the Northwest. (Bob Wick/U.S. Bureau of Land Management)
Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson's infrastructure proposal includes $3 billion to address water quality across the Northwest. (Bob Wick/U.S. Bureau of Land Management)
February 15, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- A $33 billion infrastructure plan for the Northwest developed by Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, continues to shake up the region.

While the potential removal of four dams on the lower Snake River has garnered attention, other parts of the proposal are equally important for the Northwest's future.

Justin Hayes, executive director of the Idaho Conservation League, said the plan includes the creation of voluntary watershed partnerships to bring together agriculture interests, communities and conservationists.

"There'd be $3 billion dollars to spend across the region to help address the widespread problem of agricultural pollution getting into rivers and causing water quality problems," Hayes noted.

Simpson's infrastructure proposal aims to bring back salmon while also investing in communities and clean energy, and addressing the needs of the agriculture industry in the Northwest.

Hayes contended the growing number of dairy operations, especially in southern Idaho, has led to water quality issues.

Simpson's plan would invest $400 million in each state for manure management in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Hayes explained devices called methane digesters are key to the plan, managing the waste better and creating energy.

"It also ensures that we lessen the climate change impact that dairies have, so harvesting that methane and using it to make electricity," Hayes explained. "That's a win-win here for the environment and for dairies. Helps us address climate change and it helps us clean up our water."

Hayes added the proposal could be a game changer and would provide the resources for people to work together.

"Simpson's proposal shatters the status quo," Hayes observed. "It invites people into a dialogue at a scale where all of the interests that people have been concerned about can be benefitted."

The plan could be included in a massive infrastructure package the Biden administration is putting together.

Disclosure: The Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021