 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 19, 2021 


The roots of the Texas freeze and latest on Cruz flight; and making sure healthcare workers aren't lost in the shuffle.

2021Talks - February 19, 2021 


Democrats introduce a sweeping immigration bill as Biden administration tells ICE to prioritize national security threats. Also, former RNC Chair Michael Steele predicts Republicans will lose Texas in 2024.

Equality Act Reintroduced in Congress

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Equality Act builds on the 2020 Supreme Court ruling that the Civil Rights Act prohibits anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment. (nito/Adobe Stock)
The Equality Act builds on the 2020 Supreme Court ruling that the Civil Rights Act prohibits anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment. (nito/Adobe Stock)
February 19, 2021

NEW YORK - A bill to update federal civil-rights laws to include comprehensive protections for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning Americans comes up for a vote in the House of Representatives next week.

The Equality Act was reintroduced in the House yesterday by Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline - D-Providence.

It would amend existing federal civil-rights laws to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, credit, education, public accommodations and federally funded programs.

Kevin Jennings, CEO of Lambda Legal, noted the first effort to pass such a law was introduced by Reps. Bella Abzug and Ed Koch in 1974.

"Some version of the Equality Act has now been before Congress for 47 years," said Jennings. "It's time for LGBT people to be guaranteed equal rights under the law by the federal government."

President Joe Biden has said adopting the act would be a priority in his first 100 days in office.

According to Jennings, a patchwork of nondiscrimination laws among states leaves lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people vulnerable to discrimination on a daily basis.

"Right now, there are protections in some areas and not others," said Jennings. "There's protection in some states and not others. Literally, when you cross a state border in America, if you're LGBT, you may be losing some of your rights."

The Equality Act would also update the public accommodations law, adding protections from discrimination in public places and by service providers.

Recent court rulings and legislation have whittled away some civil-rights protections in the name of preserving religious freedom. Though the Equality Act has bipartisan support, Jennings said he believes if it passes, it will also be challenged.

"They will, of course, challenge this in the court of law," said Jennings. "And Lambda Legal will be happy to face them there, because we know that broad-based civil rights protections are both constitutional and morally right."

Sen. Jeff Merkley - D-Oregon - is expected to introduce the Equality Act in the Senate next week.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021