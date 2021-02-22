 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 22, 2021 


Youth advocates push for climate change to be taught in the classroom; a poll finds most Republicans would stick with Trump over the party.

2021Talks - February 22, 2021 


Biden's AG pick vows to fight white supremacy; an accused Capitol rioter claims she had VIP access; and Trump loyalists are willing to split with the GOP.

Groups Hopeful After Judicial Amendment Stalls

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Opponents of House Bill 38 say it would threaten judicial independence and turn Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices into politicians. (mandritoiu/Adobe Stock)
Opponents of House Bill 38 say it would threaten judicial independence and turn Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices into politicians. (mandritoiu/Adobe Stock)
February 22, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Judicial-independence organizations are celebrating a temporary victory now that a proposed amendment to the state constitution will not be on the ballot in the May primary.

House Bill 38 would create judicial districts drawn by state legislators and impose a residency requirement for the election of appellate court judges.

Republican lawmakers who introduced the amendment say it would give different regions of the state more representation on the state Supreme Court.

Deborah Gross, President and CEO of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, countered it would make judges who currently are selected in statewide elections less independent and more like state legislators who need to be responsive to a local electorate.

"The appellate-court judges determine the law applicable to all Pennsylvania citizens," Gross emphasized. "They don't take one geographic area into consideration when they are making their decisions."

The full House and Senate needed to pass House Bill 38 last week for it to appear on the May ballot but it did not come up for a vote. If passed later this year, it will be on the ballot in November.

Gross argued the measure is a partisan effort to reshape the state Supreme Court to be more favorable to Republicans who hold majorities in both houses of the General Assembly. She noted it had passed the House in 2019 but lay dormant until last July.

"After the Supreme Court had issued some decisions concerning closures with respect to COVID, voting and elections, it was reintroduced quickly because there was a lot of displeasure with the court's ruling," Gross explained.

Five of the seven justices currently on the Supreme Court are Democrats.

Republican legislators still want to put the amendment on the November ballot. Gross pointed out that, so far, the bill has been pushed through without hearings, expert testimony or debate, but she is hopeful that may change.

"I did just read that Sen. [Jake] Corman, [R-Bellefonte] recognizes that there needs to be some hearings on this now, maybe the topic of merit appointments should be discussed, that this bill should be reviewed with a little bit of caution," Gross remarked.

The Judicial Independence Project of Pennsylvania, a nonpartisan coalition of more than 125 organizations, has pledged to continue its efforts in opposition to the bill.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021