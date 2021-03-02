 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2021 


Human rights advocates applaud Biden's policy to reunite immigrant children separated from parents; pivotal SCOTUS arguments today on Voting Rights Act.

2021Talks - March 2nd, 2021 


President Biden meets with Mexican President Lopez Obrador; DHS Secretary Mayorkas says separated immigrant families may be able to stay in U.S.; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduces legislation for a wealth tax.

Line 3 Opponents Ramp Up Pressure on State, Federal Officials

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Canadian-based Enbridge Energy wants to replace its existing oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, extending from North Dakota on the west and into Wisconsin on the east. (Adobe Stock)
Canadian-based Enbridge Energy wants to replace its existing oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, extending from North Dakota on the west and into Wisconsin on the east. (Adobe Stock)
March 1, 2021

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- As work continues on the Line 3 oil pipeline, its opponents are bolstering their efforts in hopes of blocking the line from ever operating.

The northern Minnesota project has drawn heavy opposition from tribal and environmental groups.

Last week, activists delivered more than 200,000 signatures to President Joe Biden, calling on him to intervene.

Tara Houska, tribal attorney and advocate for environmental and Indigenous rights, pointed out Biden has billed himself as a proactive leader in fighting climate change. She said he needs to live up to that reputation.

"If he's going to call himself that, then we need action," Houska asserted. "Not just the words. We need the action."

On his first day in office, Biden cancelled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline project.

Line 3 opponents also are asking Gov. Tim Walz to pause construction while legal challenges play out.

Supporters of Line 3, including some labor unions, say it provides much-needed jobs to the region. The company behind the effort, Enbridge Energy, said its current line is too old and at risk of oil spills.

Houska and other opponents say they're fearful cancellation of the Keystone permit will prompt Enbridge to move faster on Line 3.

She noted the similarities between the two pipelines, as both were designed to carry oil from Canadian tar sands.

"Same risks, same climate impacts, same violations of treaty rights," Houska argued.

Amid the debate over Line 3, Indigenous activists have set up protest camps at various pointed along the construction route. Tribal officials say the pipeline would negatively affect natural resources they rely on, including wild rice beds.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021