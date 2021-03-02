 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2021 


Human rights advocates applaud Biden's policy to reunite immigrant children separated from parents; pivotal SCOTUS arguments today on Voting Rights Act.

2021Talks - March 2nd, 2021 


President Biden meets with Mexican President Lopez Obrador; DHS Secretary Mayorkas says separated immigrant families may be able to stay in U.S.; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduces legislation for a wealth tax.

Mix of Hope, Fear as SD Transgender Advocates Organize

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

This year, the South Dakota Legislature has considered anti-LGBTQ bills concerning such issues as birth-certificate changes and who can compete in women's high-school sports. (Adobe Stock)
This year, the South Dakota Legislature has considered anti-LGBTQ bills concerning such issues as birth-certificate changes and who can compete in women's high-school sports. (Adobe Stock)
March 1, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Over the weekend, LGBTQ advocates held demonstrations in seven cities across South Dakota to rally against legislation viewed as harmful to their community. The events coincided with federal efforts to expand protections for individuals.

Last week, the U.S. House passed the Equality Act, which would bar discrimination against people who identify as LGBTQ.

South Dakota is among more than 20 states that don't have these protections.

Susan Williams, executive director for the Transformation Project Advocacy Network, said having a federal law would make people less anxious, noting discrimination happens in a variety of settings.

"There are so many different accommodations that people just don't think about," Williams observed. "You know, being served at a restaurant, or going to a homeless shelter."

The federal bill faces an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate.

At the state level, Williams' group is among those that oppose a plan to block transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams matching their gender identity. It's the latest in a series of measures to surface in South Dakota and other states.

Supporters of the bills cite the need for fair competition among athletes, as well as religious-freedom protections.

The legislation, seen as hostile to LGBTQ people, is largely driven by far-right groups.

Williams noted it's disappointing to see it show up in South Dakota, which has a history of touting a message of personal freedoms.

"I definitely think it's an issue when there are people from outside the state that are coming in and telling us what we should be doing," Williams contended.

She sees the transgender sports bill as especially troubling, with the potential to create long-term emotional harm for transgender young people.

In her view, the association governing high-school sports already has an effective policy.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021