 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2021 


Human rights advocates applaud Biden's policy to reunite immigrant children separated from parents; pivotal SCOTUS arguments today on Voting Rights Act.

2021Talks - March 2nd, 2021 


President Biden meets with Mexican President Lopez Obrador; DHS Secretary Mayorkas says separated immigrant families may be able to stay in U.S.; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduces legislation for a wealth tax.

New IL Coalition Pushes Bills to Protect Telehealth

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Advocates for telehealth say it reduces barriers to access, from transportation and lost income to missed work and school or the stigma of seeking help. (JPC-PROD/Adobe Stock)
Advocates for telehealth say it reduces barriers to access, from transportation and lost income to missed work and school or the stigma of seeking help. (JPC-PROD/Adobe Stock)
March 2, 2021

CHICAGO -- A new coalition, composed of more than 30 leading health-care and patient-advocate groups across Illinois, is supporting bipartisan legislation that would reduce barriers to virtual health care for residents.

Danny Chun, spokesperson for the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, which is a member of the Coalition to Protect Telehealth, pointed out while COVID-19 has highlighted the need for virtual health care, there have always been barriers to in-person visits.

"Such as lack of transportation, geographic distance from a provider, especially in rural areas of Illinois, not wanting to take a day off from work and losing your wages," Chun outlined.

During the pandemic, both the Illinois and federal governments have issued waivers allowing for the expanded use of and reimbursement for telehealth, enabling hospitals and physicians to make the needed investments in technology and office setups.

Chun hopes by passing House Bill 3498 to protect access to telehealth, the General Assembly will keep that going.

The bill would ensure insurance companies treat telehealth the same as in-person care for payment and coverage, as well as prohibit both geographic restrictions on telehealth services, and any requirements to prove hardship or an access barrier.

Chun noted hospitals and community-based behavioral health-care services with telehealth options have seen large increases in the number of visits with patients compared to before the pandemic, and many are reporting fewer missed visits.

"Without this legislation, after the public health emergency ends, and the state and federal government waivers expire, then we go to what the situation was pre-pandemic in Illinois," Chun projected.

Illinois does offer some limited Medicaid coverage of telehealth services, but does not require parity with in-person care.

The Coalition hopes the legislation will empower patients now and beyond the pandemic.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021