 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 11, 2021 


Rural communities are big beneficiaries in COVID-19 relief bill; Merrick Garland confirmed as U.S. attorney general.

2021Talks - March 11, 2021 


President Biden gives his first prime-time presidential address tonight, a year since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic; Friday, he'll sign $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, one of the largest spending bills in American history.

Native Americans Anticipate Educational Impact with Haaland at Helm

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In 2017, only 21% of Native American children younger than 18 lived in a household with a parent who completed a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with 52% of white households. (stgo.org)
In 2017, only 21% of Native American children younger than 18 lived in a household with a parent who completed a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with 52% of white households. (stgo.org)
March 11, 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Native American educators say tribal representation at the highest levels of government will likely encourage more civic engagement and trust in the government.

If Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., is approved for the position of Interior Secretary, she would become the nation's first Native American Cabinet secretary and oversee the Bureau of Indian Education.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, president of the Denver-based American Indian College Fund, said only about 20% of 18- to 24-year-old Native American students are enrolled in college compared with 41% of the overall U.S. population.

She argued it's time they see themselves more broadly represented.

"So I view having a Native person in that Secretary of Interior role as just vital to being able to develop better education," Crazy Bull contended.

On Tuesday, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., put holds on Haaland's nomination for the job, saying they want more debate on her positions on oil and gas development.

Despite the holds, Haaland is expected to be confirmed.

The latest data show only 16% of Native Americans attain a bachelor's degree or higher and only 9% attain associate degrees.

Crazy Bull pointed out the case can be made for a system that is more responsive to the specific needs of Native students.

"Education in tribal communities is really about upholding identity," Crazy Bull explained. "So, her policies and practices around land and resource use, sacred sites; all those things will impact the education environment for our communities."

In addition to the Bureau of Indian Education, Indian Affairs and the Trust Funds Administration, the Department of Interior under Haaland would oversee about 500 million acres of public land and federal policies affecting the 574 federally recognized tribal governments.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021