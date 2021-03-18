 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 19, 2021 


Immigrant "Dreamers" are a step closer to the chance to become American citizens; families making their first nursing-home visits in a long time.

2021Talks - March 19, 2021 


U.S. reaches 100 million COVID vaccine milestone; Biden and Harris visit Atlanta to speak with Asian American leaders; and House holds first hearing on Asian American discrimination in 30 years.

Patients, Families Voice Support for Portland Nurses' Union Bid

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Roughly 1,500 former patients and family members of patients at Maine Medical Center have signed onto a letter in support of the Center's nurses' union bid. (Wikimedia Commons)
Roughly 1,500 former patients and family members of patients at Maine Medical Center have signed onto a letter in support of the Center's nurses' union bid. (Wikimedia Commons)
Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - ME
March 18, 2021

PORTLAND, Maine -- Roughly 1,500 patients and families of Maine Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, have signed a letter in support of nurses there in their bid to form a union.

After nurses petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to join the Maine State Nurses Association in January, the hospital hired an out-of-state law firm known for fighting union efforts, Reliant Labor Solutions.

The union vote is scheduled for the end of this month.

Todd Chretien, a high school teacher from Portland who wrote the letter on behalf of Friends of Maine Med Nurses, said it's wrong for the hospital to stand in the way of nurses making their own decision.

"Those signatures stand not just for the individuals who signed them, but for their loved ones who've been in the hospital, for their friends, for their co-workers and for family members," Chretien explained. "So we really think this represents thousands and thousands of people."

This union bid comes on the heels of 2020, when 13,000 Mainers joined labor unions. Nearly 17% of workers were represented by unions, up 3% from the previous year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor.

Rep. Mike Sylvester, D-Portland, said current labor laws make it difficult to enforce against instances of intimidation or attempts to sow fear and doubt among workers who may be inclined to vote for the union.

He urged hospital leadership not to spend patient money on union-busting tactics.

"If they just had questions about the legalities of the law, they could have hired any Maine attorney to do that," Sylvester asserted. "But they went out, and they hired one of the most expensive firms whose sole duty is to make sure that the nurses do not vote in a union."

Members of other local Portland unions, from firefighters to electrical workers, also joined to show their support, with the knowledge of what a difference collective bargaining can make towards safer working conditions and better standards of living.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021