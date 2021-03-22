 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2021 


The debate over the future of reproductive rights heads for Ohio, and 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, killed in a supermarket mass shooting.

2021Talks - March 23, 2021 


The V.P. promotes a humane response to the border crisis, a call for representation for D.C. residents, Sen. Schumer touts approval of cabinet picks, and Trump talks about the future leaders of the GOP.

Baltimore to Double Harbor Cleanup with Fourth Trash Wheel

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Baltimore's newest trash wheel, "Gwynnda, the Good Wheel of the West," could collect 300 tons of garbage and debris per year from the harbor, doubling the volume of the other three trash wheels. (Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore)
Baltimore's newest trash wheel, "Gwynnda, the Good Wheel of the West," could collect 300 tons of garbage and debris per year from the harbor, doubling the volume of the other three trash wheels. (Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore)
By Michayla Savitt, Public News Service - MD - Producer
March 22, 2021

BALTIMORE -- Groups working to clean up the Baltimore Harbor are expediting their efforts by installing a fourth Trash Wheel next month.

Dubbed "Gwynnda, the Good Wheel of the West," she'll be part of the growing waste-removal system, one of several local initiatives to protect water quality and the ecosystem.

It should also create opportunities for future public access to the waterway.

Adam Lindquist, director of the Healthy Harbor Initiative at the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, said litter gets into storm drains and flows into the streams, where the trash wheels are situated to filter out debris.

"The Trash Wheels pick up about 250 tons of trash and debris from the Baltimore Harbor, every single year," Lindquist explained. "This new Trash Wheel is going to pick up more trash on its own than the other three Trash Wheels combined."

According to the Waterfront Partnership's 2020 report card, from May 2014 to 2020, the three Trash Wheels have collected more than 1,400 tons of trash, including thousands of plastic bags, and millions of plastic bottles, foam containers and cigarette butts.

Maryland recently banned foam containers, and come July of this year, a plastic bag ban will go into effect in Baltimore.

Lindquist noted environmental groups are optimistic these efforts will stop waste at the source.

"Our long-term goal is to put the Trash Wheels on a diet," Lindquist remarked. "And the way we do that is by reducing the amount of trash and amount of plastics ending up in our waterways in the first place."

Lindquist has high hopes for decreasing plastic bags in local waterways, citing a 72% drop in plastic-bag waste in the Potomac River after Washington, DC, put a five-cent fee on the bags.

He added beyond "Gwynnda's" installation, the partnership has set its sights on expanding plastic-bag regulations beyond Baltimore City, to the entirety of Maryland.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021