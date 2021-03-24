Prominent Scientist Links Cellphone Radiation to Brain Tumors

 
Many cellphone user manuals contain a section warning that the devices should not be held close to the body. (Laura Musikanski)
By Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA - Producer
March 24, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There's a high probability that radio-frequency radiation from cellphones causes certain rare but often malignant brain tumors in humans, according to a former director of the National Center for Environmental Health at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Christopher Portier submitted his findings as part of a lawsuit by patients and families against multiple cellphone manufacturers and carriers.

Ellie Marks' husband, Alan, just had a second surgery to remove tumors caused, according to experts they consulted, by cell-phone use. She joined the lawsuit and founded the nonprofit California Brain Tumor Association to get the word out.

"The industry is working with the FCC to hide the truth, and we're tired of it, and people need to be aware of the truth," said Ellie Marks, executive director of the association. "There is enough science now to say that cellphones are indeed causing lethal brain tumors."

The cellphone manufacturers maintain their products are safe and comply with all regulations.

Monique Solomon, another plaintiff, said her late husband, Andy, fought cancer for five years, passing at age 42. He suffered from a tumor she said she believes was caused by the phone he used while driving around, selling commercial real estate.

"And he had the Motorola big battery pack to his ear probably 8 to 10 hours a day, for years," she said. "His scar went above his ear and was like a horseshoe, down right around the back of his ear exactly where he held his cell phone."

RF radiation expert Dr. Devra Davis, author of the book "Disconnect: The Truth About Cell Phone Radiation" and president of the Environmental Health Trust, noted that tests the government uses to evaluate cellphone safety are 25 years old.

"We test our phones with a dummy with a spacer against its head. So, we don't even put the phone next to the head, we don't put the phone next to the body when it's tested," she said. "And as a consequence, the tests are rigged. They don't reflect real exposure."

A study done by the National Toxicology Program found that RF radiation causes brain and heart tumors in rats. Davis said she fears a surge in cases in humans over the next few decades.

"Brain cancer is now the leading cancer in children. It has increased dramatically in young adults," she said. "Older people have not been using phones as long. And brain cancer has a latency of 40 years."

Davis said she advises people to avoid putting a cellphone up to their head or carrying it on their body, and to turn it off or put it on "airplane mode" at night.

Disclosure: California Brain Tumor Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Toxics. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
