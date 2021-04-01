 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2021 


Advocates say it's urgent Florida farmworkers be deemed "essential" for vaccinations, and it is day four in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

2021Talks - April 1, 2021 


Biden unveils the American Jobs Plan with billions in infrastructure improvements nationwide, and Dawn Huckelbridge, director of the Paid Leave for All campaign, urges action in the upcoming American Family Plan.

Rural CA Community Colleges Move to Combat Poverty, Digital Divide

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Imperial Valley College is about to open 26 tiny homes to students experiencing homelessness. (Imperial Valley College)
Imperial Valley College is about to open 26 tiny homes to students experiencing homelessness. (Imperial Valley College)
 By Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA - Producer, Contact
April 1, 2021

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. -- The pandemic has worsened problems facing rural community colleges, but also has led to more focus and funding to solve them, according to a new report.

Researchers with the Association of Community College Trustees found the digital divide put students at a huge disadvantage for distance learning.

Rachel Rush-Marlowe, senior program manager at the Association and author of the report, said rural community colleges have put the millions flowing from the CARES Act to good use.

"So a lot of institutions have been using their COVID relief funds to provide laptops to students, hotspots, and create stronger broadband on campus so that students and community members can come and use that campus as a free Wi-Fi location," Rush-Marlowe outlined.

Several rural community colleges sit near the border with Oregon or Nevada, so the report encouraged the state to give colleges more flexibility to attract students across state lines.

Several institutions find themselves having to meet students' basic needs for food and shelter.

Feather River College in Quincy took advantage of special permitting rules to build an on-campus dorm, and Imperial Valley College has built tiny homes for students experiencing homelessness and runs a food pantry.

Rush-Marlowe pointed out the programs make it possible for students to stay in school.

"It's a precondition for education," Rush-Marlowe explained. "If students are hungry, if they don't have a place to sleep at night, education really becomes secondary."

The report also recommends the federal government clarify its many definitions of the term "rural," which would free up funding for hundreds of additional community colleges.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021