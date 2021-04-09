 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 9, 2021 


Pro-democracy groups in West Virginia urging support for the "For the People Act;" the debate rages on over Michigan's proposed trans sports ban.

2021Talks - April 9, 2021 


A House bill pushing states on permit-to-purchase handgun laws aims to cut gun violence; HUD Secretary announces nearly $5B in rental assistance; and record numbers of asylum seekers turned back from U.S. are seeking sanctuary in Mexico.

CT Lawmakers Urged to Adopt Long-Term Care Workers ‘Bill of Rights’

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The majority of the 4.5 million long-term care workers in the U.S. are frequently in close contact with their patients, which has put them at greater risk of COVID-19 infection. (Adobe Stock)
The majority of the 4.5 million long-term care workers in the U.S. are frequently in close contact with their patients, which has put them at greater risk of COVID-19 infection. (Adobe Stock)
 By Michayla Savitt, Public News Service - CT - Producer, Contact
April 9, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut home-care, group-home, and nursing-home workers want the state to commit to creating a better working environment for them, especially in the pandemic.

Long-term care workers and members of Service Employees International Union District 1199 Northeast rallied yesterday for their "Bill of Rights" - a petition that outlines the need for pay increases, better health benefits, and a three-month stock of personal protective equipment for future public-health emergencies.

Anthony Pina Ligon, a Connecticut home healthcare provider and member of the union, said it took several months for the state to provide PPE when the pandemic hit. He paid high prices for his own gear and sanitizing supplies, which he said was a burden.

"They pretty much didn't want to supply just gloves or face masks," said Pina Ligon. "They were telling us to wear garbage bags for garments. You know, we're fed up. We need health care, we need more support from the state, because people are dying."

SEIU says this group of workers wasn't included in Gov. Ned Lamont's latest budget proposal. And the union notes that 20 caregivers in this SEIU chapter have died from COVID-19 complications.

The workers want an hourly wage increase of $3.75. Pina Ligon added that healthcare benefits would give them a much better quality of life, and peace of mind.

"I haven't healthcare for a year, because I can't apply for HUSKY or Obamacare or anything like that, because I have three incomes coming in," said Pina Ligon. "So, I'm in a different tax bracket, according to the State of Connecticut, where I have to come out-of-pocket for stuff like that. And it's very expensive."

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, six in ten long-term care providers in the U.S. are low-income workers.

Other demands outlined in the union's petition include paid sick time, affordable child care and prompt paychecks.

Citation: Connecticut home-care, group-home, and nursing-home workers are petitioning the state with a Bill of Rights.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021