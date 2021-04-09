It's a Full-Court Press for Opponents of MI Trans Sports Ban

 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 9, 2021 


Pro-democracy groups in West Virginia urging support for the "For the People Act;" the debate rages on over Michigan's proposed trans sports ban.

2021Talks - April 9, 2021 


A House bill pushing states on permit-to-purchase handgun laws aims to cut gun violence; HUD Secretary announces nearly $5B in rental assistance; and record numbers of asylum seekers turned back from U.S. are seeking sanctuary in Mexico.

More than 20 state legislatures, including Michigan's, are considering trans sports bans. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI - Producer, Contact
April 9, 2021

LANSING, Mich. - Opponents of Michigan's proposed trans sports ban are working to educate people about what they see as its dangers.

Senate Bill 218 would prohibit trans high school students from playing on teams associated with their gender identity, verses their sex assigned at birth.

A key concern among the bill's supporters is that trans athletes -- particularly those born male who identify as female -- would have a competitive advantage. As a transgender youth in Ann Arbor, Eli Herrmann contended there's no scientific evidence to back up that claim.

Herrman, who is co-facilitator of the Michigan Organization on Adolescent and Sexual Health Youth Advisory Council on Transgender Youth, noted that trans youth already feel shunned by the homophobic culture of sports.

"Many trans people just don't want to be a part of that," said Herrman. "I don't know any trans people in my school that partake in sports; I'm the only person. So, it is not as if, very suddenly, we're going to see hundreds of trans people."

Some argue measures like SB 218 promote women's rights. However, more than two dozen national women's rights and gender-justice organizations publicly support full and equal access in athletics for transgender people.

SB 218 has not yet had a committee hearing.

Herrmann plays on the boys soccer team, and said he thinks sports help validate a young person's identity and skills. He added trans people can't control how they were born, and just want to live their lives, like everyone else.

"There is a lot of hate, and sports can be a place for kids to escape," said Herrman. "Taking that away from someone who is young, who might not have a supportive family, might not have a supportive school - that can leave a person in an extremely dark place, and I've seen it before."

Advocacy Director at MOASH, Shakti Rambarran, noted the Michigan High School Athletic Association has called the bill "unnecessary." She said she thinks it would create more problems than it would solve.

"Realistically, what this bill is trying to do is invalidate trans youth and their experiences, and perpetuate transphobic stereotypes," said Rambarran. "It is unacceptable and unnecessary."

More than four dozen groups signed an opposition letter sent to Sen. Lana Theis - R-Brighton - who introduced the bill. It is co-sponsored by a dozen other GOP senators.

MOASH is joining Neutral Zone in hosting a town hall with legislators and youth to discuss the measure later this month.

Disclosure: Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, LGBTQIA Issues, Reproductive Health, Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: Groups are signing on against Michigan's proposed trans sports ban.
Citation: Town hall with legislators.
