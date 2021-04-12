 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2021 


Activists say another Minnesota police shooting adds to the area's trauma and call for action, plus Alabama's Amazon labor organizing builds on decades of civil rights work.

2021Talks - April 13, 2021 


President Biden calls for peaceful protests after police in Minnesota fatally shoot a Black driver, McConnell slams Biden's infrastructure plan as a Trojan horse, and states are rated for their early voting options.

Student-Loan Debt Not Just an Issue for Younger Adults

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Of the roughly $1.6 trillion worth of student-loan debt in the United States, more than $336 billion belongs to borrowers aged 50 and older. (Adobe Stock)
Of the roughly $1.6 trillion worth of student-loan debt in the United States, more than $336 billion belongs to borrowers aged 50 and older. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen, Public News Service - IA - Producer, Contact
April 12, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The fastest-growing age group of those carrying student loan debt might surprise you.

Amid calls for the Biden administration to cancel such debt for many Americans, emerging data show it's becoming a growing burden for those 50 and older.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the 50+ age group now represents more than 20% of borrowers in the U.S., up from nearly 10% in the mid-2000s.

Joe Valenti, senior strategic policy advisor for AARP, said it's become an intergenerational issue that presents different problems for older adults.

"It's about being able to retire and have the money that you need for basic expenses," Valenti explained.

He emphasized there are several factors at play, including the exploding costs of higher education making it harder to pay off loans over time.

Older adults going back to school for a second career, or taking out loans to cover tuition for their kids or grandkids are cited as well.

Tracking data doesn't specifically reveal how many older Iowans are affected, but more than 13% of state residents have student-loan debt.

Valenti pointed out the stress is real for older adults who are falling behind on their payments, noting for federally backed loans, borrowers risk losing a portion of their Social Security benefits through collections.

He argued it adds to the financial burden facing many Baby Boomers.

"In past decades, we had certain expectations about retirement; that you would have a house that's paid off, you know, free and clear, and other things," Valenti remarked. "And people have increasingly had to carry debt into their retirement years."

He stressed it's important for all borrowers to know the specifics of their loans and see if they qualify for lower payments or forgiveness.

While it might not be a pleasant thought, the remaining balance for federally backed loans isn't passed down to surviving family members after you die. That, he added, can provide some relief about leaving a financial mess for others to deal with.

Citation: Federal Reserve Bank of New York student loan data
Citation: Iowa student loan data
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021