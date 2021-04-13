 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2021 


Activists say another Minnesota police shooting adds to the area's trauma and call for action, plus Alabama's Amazon labor organizing builds on decades of civil rights work.

2021Talks - April 13, 2021 


President Biden calls for peaceful protests after police in Minnesota fatally shoot a Black driver, McConnell slams Biden's infrastructure plan as a Trojan horse, and states are rated for their early voting options.

MT Organization Amplifies Voices of Disability Communities

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Elizabeth Cummings shared her experiences with her son, who has autism and a genetic disorder, through Montana Voices Amplified. (Wisam Raheem/Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities)
Elizabeth Cummings shared her experiences with her son, who has autism and a genetic disorder, through Montana Voices Amplified. (Wisam Raheem/Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities)
 By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT - Producer, Contact
April 13, 2021

HELENA, Mont. -- A project in Montana is raising up the experiences of people with disabilities and their families.

Montana Voices Amplified provides a platform for people to speak about their daily lives.

Ed Worrell, an assistive technology teacher who is blind, wrote with a hint of sarcasm about how social media is presented to people who are visually impaired.

"I just wanted to make people aware that 32 thumbs-up emojis in a row really makes it hard for a screen reader user to navigate through the whole text," Worrell explained. "It's just one of those things that what you think you're doing might be cutesy but, for someone with a screen reader, we just skip past it."

Worrell added steps such as ensuring all web pages can be read by screen readers would make the internet more accessible for everyone.

Montana Voices Amplified is hosted by the Montana Family to Family Health Information Center, a program of the Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities at the University of Montana.

Elizabeth Cummings, a special-education teacher and parent of a child with complex health needs, contributed a story to Montana Voices Amplified.

She said many people care about disability communities.

"But they may not understand our experiences just because they haven't lived them or directly known someone," Cummings remarked. "So when we can share our stories, I do find that people are often very receptive, but they may just not have heard them before."

Shawna Hanson, outreach coordinator for the Montana Family to Family Health Information Center, said the stories of people with disabilities often are told by folks outside these communities, but this project has helped get authentic voices onto a bigger stage, and even in front of state legislators.

"We have a lot of isolated, small communities, and it is hard for people with disabilities scattered around Montana to connect and to feel supported," Hanson emphasized. "And so this is one way they can share their stories and one way they can access the stories and know they're not alone."

Disclosure: Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Health Issues, Rural/Farming, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: Montana Voices Amplified
Citation: Montana Family to Family Health Information Center
Citation: Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021