 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021 


President Biden aims to put the U.S. in a leadership role on climate change, and the pandemic shines a spotlight on regional food supply chains.

2021Talks - April 19, 2021 


President Biden to announce new 2030 emissions target; George W. Bush urges more respectful conversation on immigration; and the Giffords Center ranks Indiana's gun policies low, despite state "red flag" law.

States Play Major Role as U.S. Convenes Global Climate Summit

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Biden administration's American Jobs Plan would invest in creating good-paying, clean-energy jobs in Pennsylvania. (Sabrina/Adobe Stock)
The Biden administration's American Jobs Plan would invest in creating good-paying, clean-energy jobs in Pennsylvania. (Sabrina/Adobe Stock)
 By Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA - Producer, Contact
April 19, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- President Joe Biden convenes a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate this week, putting the U.S. back into a leadership role after four years when states were leading the way.

Forty world leaders are invited to participate in the summit, which starts Thursday.

Biden also wants to reestablish the federal partnership with state and local leaders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build out clean-energy infrastructure.

Jesse Barlow, president of the State College Borough Council, noted Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing to have Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a multi-state effort to cut carbon emissions from the power sector.

"It's extremely important, because Pennsylvania is basically a polluter state," Barlow explained. "And so, joining it would be a big deal and would help Pennsylvania on the road to reducing its carbon footprint."

The Leaders Summit on Climate will focus on the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and the economic benefits of transitioning to clean energy, including job creation.

According to a fact sheet released by the White House, in 2019 almost 94,000 Pennsylvanians had jobs in the clean-energy sector.

Barlow thinks transitioning to a clean-energy economy is critical for the Commonwealth's economic future.

"I see new solar industries popping up all over the place, wind industries," Barlow observed. "So, the transition for Pennsylvania is, if anything, necessary. The fossil fuel industries are not going to support us in the long term."

The Biden administration's American Jobs Plan invests in creating more clean-energy jobs in Pennsylvania, through tax credits for clean-energy generation and manufacturing.

The effects of climate change are already being felt in Pennsylvania and worldwide, but combatting it has become a partisan issue, making progress difficult.

Barlow believes the new federal commitment can help build new momentum.

"I hope Pennsylvania joins in and becomes a partner with the federal government on this issue," Barlow stated. "And if that happens, then we have a brighter future to look forward to."

Citation: Leaders Summit on Climate
Citation: Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
Citation: Pennsylvania fact sheet
Citation: American Jobs Plan
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021