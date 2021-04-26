 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2021 


The Supreme Court will hear a case on whether students can be disciplined for things said outside of school; and Texas will gain seats in Congress while trying to restrict voting.

2021Talks - April 27, 2021 


Census figures shift three House seats toward GOP states; U.S. attorney general investigates Louisville Police Dept.; and Supreme Court takes up its first Second Amendment case in more than a decade.

Groups Oppose Ban in Teaching Nation's History of Systemic Racism

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The New Hampshire House of Representatives passed a budget with an amendment banning teaching about systemic racism and unconscious bias. (terovesalainen/Adobe Stock)
The New Hampshire House of Representatives passed a budget with an amendment banning teaching about systemic racism and unconscious bias. (terovesalainen/Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
April 26, 2021

CONCORD, N.H. -- Sponsors of a bill to ban teaching or training about systemic racism, unconscious bias and other so-called "divisive concepts" held a rally this weekend, but racial-justice advocates say the bill would harm the nation's ability to heal from centuries of injustice.

James McKim, president of the NAACP of Manchester, joined the growing opposition. He said the language is almost verbatim to former President Donald Trump's executive order last year prohibiting the federal government and any contractors from using curriculums that examine systemic racism, white privilege and other bias issues.

"The way the language is written, the powers that be in the Legislature who are in control get to decide what is deemed divisive," McKim pointed out. "So it's broader than race, it's broader than gender, it's about principle and about our democracy."

The New Hampshire state House passed the state budget, House Bill 2, with the provisions of House Bill 544 included as an amendment.

McKim noted if signed into law, it is likely to face challenges in court. Trump's order last year was blocked by a federal judge in northern California, and upon entering office, President Joe Biden rescinded it.

He argued the ban is government overreach, and runs counter to Republicans' usual value of freedom of speech, especially with the New Hampshire motto being "Live Free or Die."

McKim emphasized there are a variety of bills before the Legislature that actually could help reduce some inequities New Hampshire still faces.

"From the law-enforcement perspective, from a health-care perspective, from a housing perspective, there are bills that are in the Legislature right now that would make significant progress in healing our divisions," McKim contended.

Groups from the Business and Industry Association, which has more than 400 statewide member businesses, to Granite State Progress, a hub for progressive organizations, have come out against the language in the bill.

Citation: House Bill 2
Citation: House Bill 544
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021