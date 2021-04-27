 
Clean-Energy Experts Predict Federal Dollars Will Spur NV Job Boom

Federal and state efforts to build out transmission lines will make it easier to move renewable power around the grid. (Laura Musikanski/Wikimedia Commons)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
April 27, 2021

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Experts forecast up to 400,000 new jobs in Nevada as a result of the Biden administration's climate-change goals and infrastructure plan.

President Joe Biden has pledged to cut U.S. carbon emissions in half in by 2030.

Sarah Steinberg, policy principal for Advanced Energy Economy, a trade group for clean energy companies, noted the infrastructure proposal, called the American Jobs Plan, would pour billions into the fight.

"And that means a lot of jobs, especially in states such as Nevada, that have abundant natural resources that can contribute to our energy ecosystem," Steinberg pointed out.

Opponents of the infrastructure bill say it is too expensive and would result in fewer jobs in the oil and gas industry. A 2020 report from the Analysis Group found that a $10 billion federal investment would attract $27 billion in complementary private investment, increase local and state tax revenues by $3.5 billion, and save consumers $2.8 billion in energy costs.

The Stillwater Solar Geothermal hybrid project in Fallon, built in 2009 with the help of federal tax dollars, now employs 30 people and generates energy for 15,000 households a year.

Steinberg pointed to Stillwater as an example of what federal investment in clean energy can do.

"A potential $10 billion investment in energy efficiency, solar, electric vehicles and building electrification would add a total of $60 billion to the Nevada economy, which is a six-fold return on investment, which is great news," Steinberg outlined.

The Nevada Legislature is expected to consider a proposal to build more charging stations for electric vehicles and facilitate better cooperation in the regional power grid, so renewable power can be sent where it is needed.

