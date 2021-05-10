 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2021 


Governor Ron DeSantis shuts the door on Florida's unemployment benefits, and as Montana gains a congressional seat, the focus turns to redistricting.

2021Talks - May 10, 2021 


Laura Rosbrow-Telem hosts her last newscast, focused on the policies most parents want, with thoughts from Child Care Aware Policy Chief Mario Cordona, and you'll hear Laura's son.

Ohio Group Aims to Stem Surge of Marijuana Vaping Among Teens

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

An outbreak of vaping-related lung injury is under investigation by the CDC. (AdobeStock)
An outbreak of vaping-related lung injury is under investigation by the CDC. (AdobeStock)
 By Mary Schuermann Kuhlman - Producer, Contact
May 10, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Groups working to prevent substance misuse said immediate action is needed to stem the surge of young people vaping marijuana.

In a 2020 federal drug survey, one in five 10th and 12th graders said they had vaped marijuana in the past-year. While that's about the same as 2019, it's still nearly double the rate from 2017.

Fran Gerbig, executive director of the Prevention Action Alliance and a Certified Prevention Consultant, contended there are legitimate health risks with vaping, including the harmful substances used in vaping fluid, and the risk of vaping-related lung injury.

"Then you add the components of marijuana," Gerbig explained. "Not only are you impacting the lung, you're impacting the cognitive ability of that person, you're impacting the potential risk of developing significant mental-health illnesses and challenges."

She pointed out decision-making, memory and concentration can be affected for days after marijuana use. This is National Prevention Week, with Wednesday specifically focused on preventing illicit drug use and youth marijuana use.

A recent study revealed the more youths are exposed to videos with any electronic cigarettes, the more likely they are to use the product.

Gerbig emphasized the pandemic removed some of the protective factors that kept youths away from vaping and marijuana, while enhancing some risk factors.

"Their abilities to socialize were limited and because of that we saw boredom, we saw increased stress and anxiety and depression," Gerbig outlined. "And a time on their hands where they could be on social media to see vaping being modeled. I really think it took the wind out of some of the prevention work that was happening."

Gerbig noted vaping during the pandemic is especially troubling, since COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system.

She added everyone has a role in prevention, and encouraged parents, teachers and other trusted adults to be proactive in educating youths about the dangers of substance use.

"Young people are smart," Gerbig asserted. "And if they're provided with good data and understand the expectations that their parents and other caring adults have, they're very likely to listen and to follow suit."

Prevention Action Alliance has online substance-misuse resources, including fact sheets with information on vaping marijuana.

Disclosure: Prevention Action Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, and Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021