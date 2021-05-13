 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2021 


President Biden taps Tracy Stone-Manning to be director of Bureau of Land Management; and Colorado schools get new tools to help students distinguish between news, commentary and disinformation.

2021Talks - May 13, 2021 


Republicans oust Liz Cheney from her leadership role, Dr. Anthony Fauci urges more vaccinations, NAACP leaders voice support for voting rights legislation, and Nancy Pelosi is optimistic about the infrastructure bill.

Program Brings Civil Legal Help to Rural Montanans

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Court Help Connect program in 11 locations across Montana helps folks fill out legal documents. (BillionPhotos.com/Adobe Stock)
The Court Help Connect program in 11 locations across Montana helps folks fill out legal documents. (BillionPhotos.com/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact
May 13, 2021

HELENA, Mont. -- Legal documents can be hard to parse, and for rural Montanans, and it also can be hard to find help filling out those documents.

The Court Help Connect Program assists people representing themselves on civil legal issues, by connecting them virtually with folks at the State Law Library who can answer their questions while filling out tricky forms.

Alex Clark, community outreach assistant for the Montana Legal Services Association, said the goal of the program is to increase access to free civil legal assistance for rural Montanans.

"The distance from Glasgow, Montana, where there is no self-help law center, to Billings, where there is a center and where people can get free help with legal forms, is longer than the distance between New York City and Washington, D.C.," Clark explained. "People shouldn't have to drive four hours just to get help filling out the legal forms."

Court Help Connect workstations are located in 11 courthouses and libraries in cities such as Dillon, Glendive and Miles City.

Clark noted access to the program dipped during the pandemic but is ramping back up as restrictions ease.

The program is a partnership between the Montana Legal Services Association, Montana Court Help Program and the Office of the Court Administrator.

Clark emphasized his organization watched people fill out legal forms to get insights into the kind of barriers they typically face. They then automated 14 legal forms, so people could complete them online by themselves for free.

He added it's helpful for people to connect with a law expert while filling out these forms.

"These are really commonly used legal forms, but they're also really high stakes," Clark contended. "You know, we're talking about time with your kids, your housing, allegations of a debt that someone may or may not owe. So often, what I've learned in my experience is that people really need reassurance."

Clark stressed another reason this program is helpful is because civil legal issues are a largely overlooked part of the justice system.

"With the criminal justice system, it's very clear that you have a legal problem," Clark observed. "A police officer is reading your Miranda Rights off to you. The civil legal problem? It's not always clear that there's really a legal avenue to resolving that dispute, and then it's also not clear where to go for help."

Disclosure: Montana Legal Services Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021