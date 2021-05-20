 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 20, 2021 


Pandemic pay practices pumped up CEO pay, Arizona legalizes needle exchanges, and opponents of an Ohio election-reform bill see it as a Trojan horse.

2021Talks - May 20, 2021 


The oldest survivor of the Tulsa race massacre testifies, President Biden gives the Coast Guard Academy commencement address, plus lawmakers debate a Jan. 6 commission and hear about gaps in the U.S. medical supply chain.

COVID-19: Getting Back to Normal Brings New Anxieties

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Feelings of anxiety have persisted through the pandemic and continue as people stress about a return to normal. (pikselstock/Adobe Stock)
Feelings of anxiety have persisted through the pandemic and continue as people stress about a return to normal. (pikselstock/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact
May 20, 2021

SEATTLE -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as life returns to normal, many people are coming down from more than a year of anxiety.

A Census Bureau survey found symptoms of anxiety or depression had increased among adults from 11% in 2019 to 41% in 2021.

Dr. Mabel Bongmba, adult psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente in the Greater Seattle area, said a return to pre-pandemic life also brings new stressors, such as returning to the office or school. She cautioned people should have measured expectations.

"Know that other folks are in the same boat," Bongmba urged. "A lot of us are feeling some stress and anxiety with the prospect of yet more changes, and feeling a little stress around change is a pretty normal thing under any circumstance, pandemic or no pandemic."

Bongmba pointed out behavioral health and mindfulness apps such as Calm and myStrength can help people with self-care if they're feeling anxious.

She noted some people are experiencing more extreme feelings, such as grieving the loss of loved ones. She advised people not to keep it to themselves and speak up to a health professional.

"So many of us are, for the first time, connecting with therapists and other mental-health specialists during this time," Bongmba observed. "And if you're having really difficult feelings or feeling overwhelmed by life, you don't have to go through that by yourself."

For many, getting back to life before the pandemic will take some easing in. Bongmba hopes the pandemic has taught us to be patient with other people's journeys, adding if some aren't yet comfortable shedding their masks even though others are, that's OK.

"I think we can respect each other for making the best decision possible for our individual situations," Bongmba advised. "And that's something we should maintain for ourselves, in addition to having that expectation of others as well."

Gov. Jay Inslee has set June 30 as the target reopening date for Washington state.

Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021