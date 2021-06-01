 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 1, 20201 


Nebraska lawmakers are leaning on older residents to help boost the state's economic recovery, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens to withhold paychecks of state lawmakers.

2021Talks - June 1, 2021 


Continued 2020 election denials threaten democracy, one analyst claims, disability advocates fight Georgia's new voting law, and immigration groups say Biden's budget misses the mark.

Report Highlights Economic Impact of Reproductive Rights

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after only 15 weeks. (David/Adobe Stock)
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after only 15 weeks. (David/Adobe Stock)
 By Andrea Sears - Producer, Contact
June 1, 2021

NEW YORK -- An online tool from the Institute for Women's Policy Research makes the case that ending reproductive health restrictions is good for women and good for business.

More than 500 bills restricting or banning abortion have been introduced across 46 states so far this year.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said the data show if all state-level abortion restrictions were eliminated, more than a half-million women would enter the workforce, and annual earnings for all women would increase by an average of more than $1,600 a year.

"We know at the national level, the state-level abortion restrictions cost $105 billion per year by reducing labor-force participation and earnings," Johnson reported.

The research showed if all abortion restrictions were lifted, the estimated earnings increase for working women in New York state would be more than $4 billion.

On May 17th, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments challenging a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

It's a case Johnson contended strikes at the heart of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal.

"All of this is happening against the majority of public opinion," Johnson asserted. "In every single state - not just national public opinion, but literally every single state - a majority of Americans believe that Roe should be the law of the land."

She noted a ruling upholding the Mississippi law would put the reproductive rights of 25 million women at risk in states where abortions could be banned.

Johnson pointed out access to birth control has been responsible for one-third of women's wage gains since the 1960s. And with reproductive rights under threat, in so many states and the Supreme Court, making those connections will be critical.

"This new tool to give us data around making the economic case for abortion access, in a moment where access and the right are very much on the line," Johnson remarked. "It's just going to be so instrumental for our fight."

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the Mississippi case in the new term that starts in October. A decision is likely by June of next year.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021