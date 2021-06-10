 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 10, 2021 


Manchin's opposition to the voting rights bill draws anger from some Black WV voters; TC Energy pulls plug on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

2021Talks - June 10, 2021 


Stacey Abrams spearheads Hot Call Summer; Black West Virginians feel betrayed by Joe Manchin; Biden's first overseas trip; Keystone XL pipeline canceled; and a new Reveal investigation finds abuses of detained migrant children.

Mobile Clinics to Provide Medical, Emotional Care for Underserved AZ Students

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A new mobile medical service will provide health care and behavioral services for some 11,000 Arizona students over the next three years. (fizkes/Adobe Stock)
A new mobile medical service will provide health care and behavioral services for some 11,000 Arizona students over the next three years. (fizkes/Adobe Stock)

 By Mark Richardson - Producer, Contact
June 10, 2021

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Studies estimate about 60% of Arizona children do not have regular access to primary health care, but a new grant program is looking to change that.

The Valle del Sol Community Health group is planning a fleet of mobile medical teams to visit underserved communities across central Arizona to provide care to adolescent and teenage children.

The project is funded through a $3 million grant from the United Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of UnitedHealth Group.

Wyatt Decker, CEO of UnitedHealth Group's OptumHealth, said the project is designed to meet both the physical and emotional needs of kids.

"We will have primary-care providers," said Decker, "behavioral-health workers and mental-health counselors that are in a mobile unit that is set up for kids to come in, in a school, and get evaluated."

With the grant, Valle del Sol will assemble medical teams to deliver primary, psychiatric and behavioral health services in school and foster-care settings or via telehealth.

The program launches in July, and is expected to serve 11,000 kids over three years.

Valle del Sol will coordinate with school systems and foster group homes to identify children who may need medical or emotional support. Decker said the grant will be used to purchase three mobile medical units and fund the care teams.

"The hope is that we'll be able to address a lot of these gaps in care," said Decker, "and make sure kids are succeeding and getting every opportunity to do well in school and move forward."

He said studies show that the pandemic has heightened students' need for emotional support.

"And where we really worry is what about individuals or communities that don't have access to behavioral health services," said Decker. "And so that's a big focus, is how do we create access to mental-health services in the school systems."

Valle del Sol officials say the medical mobile units will provide many of the same health care and behavioral services they have delivered at their network of community-based clinics across the metro Phoenix area since 1970.

Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021