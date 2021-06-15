 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 15, 2021 


Enbridge Energy wins a round on the Line 3 pipeline, but tribal activists say they'll keep fighting, and President Biden issues a warning to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

2021Talks - June 15, 2021 


The U.S. has seen more than 270 mass shootings in 2021 as lawmakers argue over causes and strategies, President Biden previews his meeting with Vladimir Putin, and Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective.

Justice for Janitors Day: Workers Highlight Efforts During Pandemic

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

About 2,000 Portland-area janitors from SEIU Local 49 are emphasizing their work during the pandemic as contract negotiations kick off. (SEIU Local 49)
About 2,000 Portland-area janitors from SEIU Local 49 are emphasizing their work during the pandemic as contract negotiations kick off. (SEIU Local 49)
 By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact
June 15, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Today is Justice for Janitors Day, and workers are marking it by highlighting their crucial efforts during the pandemic.

Justice for Janitors Day commemorates a movement that began in Los Angeles in 1990, when striking workers were beaten by police and spurred the start of unions across the nation. About 2,000 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49 janitors in the Portland region are kicking off bargaining their new contract as well.

Maggie Long, executive director of Local 49, said the workers have played a vital role during the pandemic.

"There's just been no question that, whether it was in the beginning of the pandemic disinfecting an infectious disease to now creating a space that is welcoming for people to come back, our workers have gone from invisible to essential," Long contended.

Long noted the janitors current contract expires on July 31.

Santa Gonzalez, a janitor at Nike and member of SEIU Local 49, said the company has been providing protections, but Gonzalez has coworkers who have contracted COVID-19, which highlights the risks she takes even with safety measures in place.

"We are taking a lot of precautions with gloves, washing hands, keeping things clean and disinfecting," Gonzalez explained. "But it is just one of the risks. I worry about my daughters, who aren't old enough yet to get the vaccine."

Long added janitors deserve to be recognized in upcoming negotiations for their work during the pandemic.

"As front-line essential workers, how are they paid accordingly for that?" Long asked. "Taking on dangerous and risky jobs, keeping buildings safe and secure? How do they make sure they have the PPE and protection they need, and how do they make sure that they're respected, protected and paid?"

Disclosure: SEIU Local 49 contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021