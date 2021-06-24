 
PNS Daily Newscast - June 24, 2021 


The Biden administration announces a new federal strategy to address gun violence; eccentric antivirus software company founder John McAfee found dead of a suspected suicide.

2021Talks - June 24, 2021 


Yang concedes, Supreme Court sides with PA teen over Snapchat comments, Lawmakers go after big tech, VA parents arrested over critical race theory, and VP Harris's trip to the border.

NV Progressive Group Releases 2021 Legislative Scorecard

This session, Nevada lawmakers voted to expand automatic voter registration and make vote-by-mail a permanent option. (Darylann Elmi/Adobestock)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
June 24, 2021

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Progressive groups in Nevada are holding an online summit tonight to marshal their forces for the next round of policy battles - and highlight the wins and losses in the 2021 legislative session.

Battle Born Progress also is releasing its 2021 scorecard that lets voters know how state lawmakers voted on range of progressive issues such as the ban on ghost guns and the creation of a public health-care option in the Silver State.

Brian Lee is executive director of the Nevada State Education Association and board president of Battle Born Progress.

"The most important gain from this session has to do with expanding access to the polls and making vote by mail permanent," said Lee, "thus allowing the 2023 Legislature to be better reflective of the true voice of Nevadans. "

This session, all Democrats voted for progressive priorities between 94% and 100% of the time. No Republican scored above 54%. You can find the scorecard at NVProgressReport.com.

Lee said progressives made important gains this year but much remains to be done to prepare for the next legislative session in 2023.

"We were unsuccessful on getting rid of the death penalty," said Lee. "That will be coming back. We were successful on mining taxes but that was what we see as a down payment towards future taxes to go to education."

To check out the online summit, find a link to register on the Battle Born Progress Facebook page.

