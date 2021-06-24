 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 24, 2021 


The Biden administration announces a new federal strategy to address gun violence; eccentric antivirus software company founder John McAfee found dead of a suspected suicide.

2021Talks - June 24, 2021 


Yang concedes, Supreme Court sides with PA teen over Snapchat comments, Lawmakers go after big tech, VA parents arrested over critical race theory, and VP Harris's trip to the border.

Report: Corporate-Owned Rentals Cut Into Black Homeownership

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Since 2000, Hennepin and Ramsey counties have seen an increase of nearly 30,000 Black households, but the number of homes owned by Black families declined. (Adobe Stock)
Since 2000, Hennepin and Ramsey counties have seen an increase of nearly 30,000 Black households, but the number of homes owned by Black families declined. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
June 24, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS -- Long known for its homeownership disparities, the Twin Cities region has seen a widening of the gap between Black residents and their white counterparts. A new report cites historical factors, but the rise of corporate-owned rentals isn't helping.

Research from the Urban Institute found since 2000, homeownership among Black residents in the metro area decreased by 10%, but remained steady for the white population - despite an increase in Black residents living in the region.

Report coauthor Yonah Freemark, senior research associate at the Urban Institute, noted this all coincided with the rise of corporate landlords.

"Companies that own at least three, but sometimes many more, single-family homes in their portfolio," Freemark explained. "There's some big national companies involved in that trend. But they're particularly focused in a few very vulnerable, lower-income and minority-focused communities, like North Minneapolis."

He said investors often will charge rents higher than what the typical monthly mortgage payment would be.

The report also cites longstanding income and wealth gaps between Black and white families, as well as barriers to achieving good credit and financial literacy. It concludes the resulting lack of homeownership keeps these families from securing long-term economic stability.

The analysis also makes mention of the 2008 recession, and how it disproportionately affected Black Minnesotans. Looking ahead, Freemark predicted there could be even more corporate landlords as a result of the pandemic.

"There has been, at the national level, indication that people working for large investment firms are expanding their investments across the country," he observed.

The Urban Institute report cites a variety of solutions, including stronger public programs to help more Black residents purchase homes. Other suggestions include local governments better protecting renters from eviction, and calling on state and federal officials to enforce regulations that reflect a rental company's impact on marginalized communities.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021