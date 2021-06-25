 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 25, 2021 


Vice President Kamala Harris visits the southern border for the first time today, and President Biden says a bipartisan deal has been reached on his infrastructure plan.

2021Talks - June 25, 2021 


Vice President Kamala Harris heads to the border, President Biden gets an infrastructure deal and urges the Senate to use reconciliation to fund other priorities, and Speaker Pelosi will create a January 6th commission.

MN Moves to End Driver's License Suspensions for Unpaid Fines

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Supporters of a Minnesota plan to end driver's license suspensions for minor violations say not only does losing a license disproportionately harm low-income residents, it also puts a strain on public resources. (Adobe Stock)
Supporters of a Minnesota plan to end driver's license suspensions for minor violations say not only does losing a license disproportionately harm low-income residents, it also puts a strain on public resources. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
June 25, 2021

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. -- If a Minnesotan fails to pay a traffic fine or appear in court for a low-level violation, they could lose their driver's license, but a change in the law appears likely, bringing relief to those who say the rule unfairly targets low-income people.

As Minnesota lawmakers try to wrap up work on a new state budget, they're poised to include a provision to do away with driver's license suspension for certain situations.

Anna Odegaard, legislative advocate for the Minnesota Asset Building Coalition, said national research links license suspensions with job loss, especially for people struggling to get by.

"So, what we see is that this license suspension creates a kind of cycle of debt and interaction with the criminal justice system," Odegaard observed.

The nonpartisan Legislative Coordinating Commission reported suspension rates are higher in BIPOC and tribal communities. For those concerned about public safety, bill supporters say the rule remains in effect for serious violations, and unpaid tickets will still be subject to collections. Both the House and Senate have approved transportation spending bills that include the plan.

Catherine Johnson, executive director of the Inter-County Community Council, which helps fight poverty in a handful of northwestern Minnesota counties, said in rural areas, a license suspension can be especially problematic.

"Most folks don't often work in the same community that they live," Johnson pointed out. "And so, having a suspended driver's license just enables them to not get to their job."

Odegaard added stopping suspensions prevents people from making the difficult choice of driving when they shouldn't, or taking a risk to maintain their income.

"Because that enables people to continue driving legally, keep their jobs, take care of their families while they work on paying off their debt to the court," Odegaard explained.

The proposal saw bipartisan support in the Legislature, and also has the backing of a number of legal groups, including the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and Minnesota State Bar Association.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021