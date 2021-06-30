 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 30, 2021 


Pennsylvania will decide whether it will join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and US Supreme Court gives CDC's pandemic eviction ban another month.

2021Talks - June 30, 2021 


Unprecedented heat wave shocks Pacific Northwest; the US Supreme Court upholds CDC's eviction moratorium; Juul Labs will pay $40 million to North Carolina; and a study ranks the US last in media trust.

NC Small Business Owners Feel "Crushed" by Healthcare System

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Around 600,000 employees of North Carolina's small businesses have no health insurance, according to the North Carolina Justice Center. (Adobe Stock)
Around 600,000 employees of North Carolina's small businesses have no health insurance, according to the North Carolina Justice Center. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
June 30, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. -- Small-business owners across the state say the pandemic has highlighted their struggles with the current healthcare system, and many want North Carolina's elected leaders to make expanding affordable healthcare a top priority.

Jared Burton, owner of J. Lights Market and Café in Durham, N.C., said he provides some form of health insurance for both part- and full-time employees, and confirmed he's spending around $4,800 per year, per worker on coverage.

"And to be entirely honest, the policies over the last 10 years have gotten worse," Burton asserted. "The reality is, you spend $4,000, but with the co-pays and coinsurances, my employees are still going to be left with $1,500-$2,000 in costs if they're just going to the doctor on a regular basis."

Burton added he supports Medicaid expansion, for which 90% of the cost would be paid by the federal government.

North Carolina is among a small group of states that has continued to refuse expansion, but research shows if lawmakers agreed to enact it, around a half-million people could gain health coverage, many of them small-business employees.

Burton pointed out navigating the healthcare system has siphoned time and money away from running his business and driving local economic growth. He added healthcare is a constant worry.

"Somebody getting hurt here at work, it scares me, about what that could do to the business," Burton explained. "And not just them, you know? Health care is a fear."

Lori Seiler, owner of Seiler Services, a janitorial company in Burlington, said she can't afford health insurance for her mostly part-time and hourly employees, although she's advocated for better health coverage as part of the Alamance County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Advisory Council.

Seiler feels progress is extremely slow, particularly in less affluent counties.

"Our community has been deemed an unhealthy community," Seiler noted. "And what that does is, a lot of insurance companies choose not to come here to provide insurance."

Alamance County, where Seiler's business is based, has an 18% uninsured rate, and of the more than 10% of North Carolinians who are uninsured, 86% are working families.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021