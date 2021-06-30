 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 30, 2021 


Pennsylvania will decide whether it will join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and US Supreme Court gives CDC's pandemic eviction ban another month.

2021Talks - June 30, 2021 


Unprecedented heat wave shocks Pacific Northwest; the US Supreme Court upholds CDC's eviction moratorium; Juul Labs will pay $40 million to North Carolina; and a study ranks the US last in media trust.

WIC Families Can Now Get Vouchers for Farmers Market Purchases

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

An average of 1.7 million WIC participants receive Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits each year. (Adobe Stock)
An average of 1.7 million WIC participants receive Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits each year. (Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Galatas - Producer, Contact
June 30, 2021

DENVER -- Participants in WIC, the federal nutrition assistance program for women, infants, and children, can now get vouchers to buy food at farmers markets across Colorado.

Starting July 1, WIC-eligible families will be able to get locally grown fruits and vegetables, and meet farmers, who frequently have cost-effective recipes for preparing what they grow.

Amy Nelms, healthy food incentive senior program and policy manager for Nourish Colorado, said the vouchers also open the door to a host of resources available at local markets that have evolved far beyond simple food stands.

"Kids activities, mobile food pantries, screenings for health," Nelms outlined. "Some of them do single dad, single mom days. And they're really offering resources for health and a space to connect with the community."

This year marks the first time Colorado is part of the federally funded Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Families can find out if they are eligible for WIC, and collect farmer's market vouchers, on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's website and contacting their local public-health office.

Nelms sees food as a cornerstone of health care. Fresh, nutritious foods can boost the immune system and have long-term health benefits.

She added any concerns about food assistance programs keeping people from re-entering the workforce are off the mark, because most Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and WIC participants who are able to work already have jobs.

"Most of the families that use these incentive programs, they are using them as a stepping stone," Nelms observed. "And the average amount of time anyone's using them is about 18 months. So, they're not these long-term programs that people use forever."

She added food incentive programs, including produce boxes, were critical for families and local farmers in the COVID health emergency.

There's also the Double Up Food Bucks program for participants in SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, in Colorado. The program matches SNAP purchases with dollars to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables.

Disclosure: Nourish Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Social Justice, and Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021