As Summer Evictions Loom, MD Group Boosts Prevention Program

BALTIMORE, Md. - With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium now set to end July 31, and with Maryland's to expire in August, a group that helps stop evictions in the state is increasing support to Baltimore City and two more counties.



United Way of Central Maryland received $43 million in federal funding to work with county and city governments and landlords to pay up to 12 months of back rent for qualified residents.



Scott Gottbreht, associate vice president for homeless services at the United Way of Central Maryland, said the COVID crisis has left about 200,000 Marylanders facing immediate eviction this summer.



His group's program expects to help households that are three or more months behind on rent.



"Our program is now also able to pay utilities under the federal law," said Gottbreht. "That's another thing in some of these big apartment complexes, the utilities are in the landlord's name and they bill those to the tenant. So a tenant can be evicted from unpaid utilities just as much as they can be evicted for unpaid rent."



He said tenants in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties who are behind on rent or utilities payments should contact their landlords to see if they're participating in the United Way's program for support.



Gottbreht said his group's program bundles large numbers of past-due accounts to prevent evictions in bulk. Rather than require tenants to apply individually, as traditional eviction support services do, the program targets households in impoverished hotspots.



"Instead of waiting for them to come to us, we go to them and push the program out on them," said Gottbreht. "Instead of having a system where the most well-resourced are able to access the funds, we create a system where we bring the program to vulnerable households and offer the program to the most vulnerable first."



He said the funding infusion should bring eviction relief to more than 3,000 Maryland households.



The United Way of Maryland's COVID-19 Impact Survey shows one of the top concerns for Maryland residents during the pandemic was housing, and almost 40% said they were struggling to make ends meet.







References: Gov. Of Maryland executive order amendment ending the Md. eviction moratorium Office of Md. Gov. Hogan 12/17/20

COVID-19 Impact Survey 2021, Maryland Results United Way of Central Maryland 4/30/21



get more stories like this via email



INDIANAPOLIS - Groups advocating for affordable housing warn that once the federal moratorium on evictions ends, thousands of Hoosiers will be at risk to lose their homes.



The Biden administration has extended the moratorium through July 31, but said it would be the last extension.



The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana's Director, Amy Nelson, said many residents who have been protected by it soon will face eviction proceedings - especially those who haven't received enough in rental assistance to pay back-rent and utility costs.



"Here in Indianapolis, our city already has an affordability problem," said Nelson. "It has an eviction problem. It has a substandard-housing problem. All those problems are already there."



Nearly 50,000 evictions have been filed in Indiana since March of 2020, according to data from the Eviction Lab.



Nelson added that when a property owner or landlord files an eviction, it goes straight onto a tenant's record, regardless of how it plays out in the courts. She said Indiana needs to consider expunging evictions filed during the pandemic.



Nelson noted most housing providers use background checks to determine whether to rent an apartment to a prospective tenant, and many tenant-screening companies don't differentiate between eviction filings and court-ordered evictions.



"The result is individuals who may have had an eviction filing against them that was unfair was maybe retaliatory, maybe even discriminatory, then are unable to access new housing," said Nelson. "Because that filing is keeping them out of being able to qualify."



Nelson also called for Indiana to launch a housing task force to do a comprehensive review of the state's housing laws and policies.



She said to anyone behind on rent - see if you qualify for rental assistance from COVID relief funds. And if you're faced with eviction, contact a legal services agency for representation.







References: Eviction Tracking: Indiana Princeton University Eviction Lab 06/2020



get more stories like this via email

