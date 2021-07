TN to Embark on Litter Pollution Study

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Deadly flooding five years ago continues to haunt many West Virginia communities, and advocates called on the state to update its flood-resilience plan to ensure as stronger and more frequent storms happen, counties are prepared.



The 2016 floods cost the state an estimated $300 million in damages.



Angie Rosser, executive director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said the impact of the event hasn't left the minds of residents.



"Our rugged terrain and the fact that so many communities are located along our rivers and streams make us especially vulnerable," Rosser explained. "So it's certainly on the forefront of our minds."



Some lawmakers called on the state to use surplus funds toward mitigation efforts.



The West Virginia Conservation Agency has a list of more than one hundred "high-hazard" dams, meaning dam failure could result in loss of life and property.



Mathew Sanders, senior manager of the Flood Prepared Communities Initiative for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said development laden with concrete and asphalt increases West Virginia's flood risk.



"The state has done a fantastic job over the last five years effectuating long-term recovery from that event in 2016," Sanders acknowledged. "And now they really have an opportunity to pivot in a more forward-thinking fashion."



Rosser argued there is untapped potential in looking at natural solutions to help minimize the worst effects of flooding, strategies that use nature's ability to detain and retain water.



"We've got a lot of wetlands and floodplains that we can look at with new eyes and see nature as an ally of restoring natural functions of floodplains," Rosser contended.



Research shows heavy rain over the state's rugged topography is the costliest and most severe natural hazard for the state.



Since 2005, West Virginia has received more than sixteen FEMA disaster declarations, the majority of which were related to severe storms and flooding events.Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





References: Senator urges flood prevention investment W.Va. Metro News 06/12/2021

Flood control report W.Va. Conservation Agency 08/03/2015

W.Va. climate summary NOAA 01/10/17



SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water advocates say more data is needed to help determine what steps need to be taken to reduce the contamination.



Catie Gregg, agriculture programs specialist with the Prairie Rivers Network - which authored the report - said drinking water with high nitrate levels can have negative public health impacts.



For babies, it can increase risk for a condition known as blue baby syndrome. And for adults there are potential links to certain cancers, thyroid disease and birth defects.



"80% of, for example, the nitrate going into our rivers and streams is from agriculture," said Gregg. "So that's where the solution will need to be. "



Illinois' nutrient pollution is responsible for 20% of the nitrate that has resulted in a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. She said more attention needs to be paid on the local impacts of nutrient pollution as well.



The federal limit for nitrate levels in drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter, and many well logs in rural Illinois show levels well above that.



Gregg added it's going to take a major shift in agriculture methods to tackle nutrient pollution. She said there are two primary ways of reducing nitrate runoff.



Edge-of-field practices include grass buffers, wood chips and wetlands to capture the nitrate before it runs off into the water. In-field practices include planting cover crops - to help keep the nitrates in the soil.



"Having a living root in the soil," said Gregg, "whether it's in the field or on the edge of the field, is kind of the most effective way of taking up nitrate that's either washing off the field or infiltrating groundwater."



Gregg said widespread adoption of nitrate-reducing practices and statewide water well testing are needed to protect people and the environment. And she said many residents don't know the extent to which high levels of nitrates can be harmful - so outreach and education are also key.







References: What's In Your Well? The Hidden Dangers of Nitrates in Rural Drinking Water Prairie Rivers Network 6/30/2021



