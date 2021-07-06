TN to Embark on Litter Pollution Study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Plastic bottles and cans line many of the state's roadways and rivers, and now the state is conducting a large research study to pinpoint the sources and composition of litter, its financial and environmental costs, and the effectiveness of existing efforts to clean it up.
The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, a nonpartisan body that serves as the research arm of the Tennessee General Assembly, recently greenlighted the initiative.
Michael Butler, CEO of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, said litter is not managed in a focused, systemic way, and instead has been addressed by various volunteer efforts focused on cleanup.
"There's not a systemic approach to a problem that has obviously grown during the pandemic into something that is, in our opinion, out of control," Butler asserted.
Despite $15 million in taxpayer money spent to clean up around more than 20 million pounds of litter year after year, an estimated 100 million pieces of new litter remain alongside Tennessee roads, according to the group Tennessee Clean.
Butler noted the Tennessee River contains more microplastics per gallon than any other studied river in the nation. He added the state's agriculture suffers an estimated $60 million in damages annually from litter alone.
"Agriculture sees a significant impact," Butler observed. "Have you ever watched a plastic bag get sucked into a cotton baler?"
Statewide studies have shown beverage containers, lids and straws are the biggest problems, along with napkins, paper bags, tissues and packaging of snack foods and cigarettes.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Deadly flooding five years ago continues to haunt many West Virginia communities, and advocates called on the state to update its flood-resilience plan to ensure as stronger and more frequent storms happen, counties are prepared.
The 2016 floods cost the state an estimated $300 million in damages.
Angie Rosser, executive director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said the impact of the event hasn't left the minds of residents.
"Our rugged terrain and the fact that so many communities are located along our rivers and streams make us especially vulnerable," Rosser explained. "So it's certainly on the forefront of our minds."
Some lawmakers called on the state to use surplus funds toward mitigation efforts.
The West Virginia Conservation Agency has a list of more than one hundred "high-hazard" dams, meaning dam failure could result in loss of life and property.
Mathew Sanders, senior manager of the Flood Prepared Communities Initiative for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said development laden with concrete and asphalt increases West Virginia's flood risk.
"The state has done a fantastic job over the last five years effectuating long-term recovery from that event in 2016," Sanders acknowledged. "And now they really have an opportunity to pivot in a more forward-thinking fashion."
Rosser argued there is untapped potential in looking at natural solutions to help minimize the worst effects of flooding, strategies that use nature's ability to detain and retain water.
"We've got a lot of wetlands and floodplains that we can look at with new eyes and see nature as an ally of restoring natural functions of floodplains," Rosser contended.
Research shows heavy rain over the state's rugged topography is the costliest and most severe natural hazard for the state.
Since 2005, West Virginia has received more than sixteen FEMA disaster declarations, the majority of which were related to severe storms and flooding events.Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water advocates say more data is needed to help determine what steps need to be taken to reduce the contamination.
Catie Gregg, agriculture programs specialist with the Prairie Rivers Network - which authored the report - said drinking water with high nitrate levels can have negative public health impacts.
For babies, it can increase risk for a condition known as blue baby syndrome. And for adults there are potential links to certain cancers, thyroid disease and birth defects.
"80% of, for example, the nitrate going into our rivers and streams is from agriculture," said Gregg. "So that's where the solution will need to be. "
Illinois' nutrient pollution is responsible for 20% of the nitrate that has resulted in a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. She said more attention needs to be paid on the local impacts of nutrient pollution as well.
The federal limit for nitrate levels in drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter, and many well logs in rural Illinois show levels well above that.
Gregg added it's going to take a major shift in agriculture methods to tackle nutrient pollution. She said there are two primary ways of reducing nitrate runoff.
Edge-of-field practices include grass buffers, wood chips and wetlands to capture the nitrate before it runs off into the water. In-field practices include planting cover crops - to help keep the nitrates in the soil.
"Having a living root in the soil," said Gregg, "whether it's in the field or on the edge of the field, is kind of the most effective way of taking up nitrate that's either washing off the field or infiltrating groundwater."
Gregg said widespread adoption of nitrate-reducing practices and statewide water well testing are needed to protect people and the environment. And she said many residents don't know the extent to which high levels of nitrates can be harmful - so outreach and education are also key.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Climate change might conjure up images of wildfires or dried up rivers out West, but an Iowa doctor is joining her counterparts around the world to say policymakers need to also account for the effects on a person's health and their need for medical care.
Congress and the Biden administration are trying to finalize an infrastructure plan, which could include some clean-energy components, but not as far-reaching as the president's original proposal.
Dr. Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, an OB-GYN and integrative medicine physician based in Cedar Falls, hopes a full range of ideas is adopted.
She said in states like Iowa, agriculture and flooding aren't a good mix for long-term health.
"When we have flooding, chemicals have run off into the water that we then consume, and all of it is just a never-ending cycle that we are very much a part of," Bartlett Hackenmiller explained.
She added smog and smoke from other states can make their way to Iowa, harming anyone dealing with asthma, allergies and heart disease.
The pending infrastructure agreement leaves out many of the climate-mitigation strategies pushed by the Biden administration, prompting criticism from some Democrats. The White House hopes to advance a follow-up bill through budget reconciliation rules in the Senate.
Bartlett Hackenmiller thinks it's important that both efforts happen quickly, because community health needs immediate protections from the effects of climate change, especially for people in underserved areas.
She noted both state and federal budgets could feel less pressure if people are healthier.
"I firmly believe, as an integrative-medicine doctor, that anything that we can do to prevent illness is money that's very, very well spent," Bartlett Hackenmiller contended.
For example, studies have linked the creation of more open spaces in populated areas to a rise in physical activity among the people who live there.
Bartlett Hackenmiller said that reduces chronic illness and the need for care. Last year, more than 4,000 U.S. health-care professionals signed a letter urging leaders to take comprehensive action.