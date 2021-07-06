Tuesday, July 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6, 2021
Play

Concerns grow over ongoing and expanding staffing emergencies at Nebraska's state prisons, and Elsa heads toward the Florida Keys.

2021Talks - July 6, 2021
Play

The White House misses its mark on COVID-19 vaccinations, a new analysis unpacks the electorate behind President Bidens 2020 win, and a Russian gang wants $70 million to end a massive ransomware attack.

TN to Embark on Litter Pollution Study

Play

Tuesday, July 6, 2021   

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Plastic bottles and cans line many of the state's roadways and rivers, and now the state is conducting a large research study to pinpoint the sources and composition of litter, its financial and environmental costs, and the effectiveness of existing efforts to clean it up.

The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, a nonpartisan body that serves as the research arm of the Tennessee General Assembly, recently greenlighted the initiative.

Michael Butler, CEO of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, said litter is not managed in a focused, systemic way, and instead has been addressed by various volunteer efforts focused on cleanup.

"There's not a systemic approach to a problem that has obviously grown during the pandemic into something that is, in our opinion, out of control," Butler asserted.

Despite $15 million in taxpayer money spent to clean up around more than 20 million pounds of litter year after year, an estimated 100 million pieces of new litter remain alongside Tennessee roads, according to the group Tennessee Clean.

Butler noted the Tennessee River contains more microplastics per gallon than any other studied river in the nation. He added the state's agriculture suffers an estimated $60 million in damages annually from litter alone.

"Agriculture sees a significant impact," Butler observed. "Have you ever watched a plastic bag get sucked into a cotton baler?"

Statewide studies have shown beverage containers, lids and straws are the biggest problems, along with napkins, paper bags, tissues and packaging of snack foods and cigarettes.


Environment

Is WV Prepared 5 Years after Devastating Floods?

Environment

Report: More Data Needed on Nitrates in Rural IL Wells

Environment

Personal Health, Medical Costs Tied to Climate-Change Discussion

Social Issues

Groups Work to Maintain Voting Access After NH Court Rejects Restrictive Law

CONCORD, N.H. -- Good-government groups in New Hampshire are keeping an eye on several bills expected to come back next legislative session, arguing …

Social Issues

Report: Nebraska’s Ongoing Prison Staffing Crisis Expands

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new report from the Office of Inspector General of Corrections is raising concerns about ongoing and expanding staffing …

Social Issues

Groups Call for Increased Voting Access in MA Prisons, Jails

BOSTON -- Advocates for voting rights are calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to increase access to the ballot box in jails and prisons before this fal…

Social Issues

PA Child-Care Providers: State Budget Falls Short for Youngest Learners

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf signed the new state budget last week, which includes a historic $416 million increase in public-education funding…

Social Issues

Should Feds Determine Your Creditworthiness?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Wisconsin is among the top states for average credit scores, but it is a different story for people of color, which is why some …

Health and Wellness

Pandemic Leads to Both Weight Gain and Eating Disorders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than 60% of adults reported weight problems during the pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association…

Social Issues

Free After 14 Years, Ohio Men Await New Trial

By Kennedi Combs / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann, reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. For 14 years, Michael …

Health and Wellness

NC Physicians Voice Support for Full-Practice APRNs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some doctors in North Carolina are voicing their support for legislation to cut red tape for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (…

 

