Women Face Money Crunch on Road to Political Office

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Women have voted at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1984, but a new study shows when they run for a statewide executive office, money is harder to come by.



Kira Sanbonmatsu, senior scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University and the report's co-author, said women running in statewide executive races, excluding governor and lieutenant governor, face greater campaign finance challenges than men.



She explained from both a donor and recipient perspective, there are significant discrepancies between men and women.



"We hear so much about how well women are doing as voters; women have outvoted men for many years," Sanbonmatsu observed. "I don't know that people realize that women are not at the same rate as 'givers,' as men."



Sanbonmatsu noted part of the lack of campaign contributions may be some statewide elections are below the radar for women, with only 31% of women holding statewide executive office nationwide.



She added it is likely because women often don't earn as much as men, they can't afford to contribute more.



New Mexico's Deb Haaland, now the U.S. Interior Secretary, was one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress in 2018.



Sanbonmatsu argued it's important to recognize "firsts" for women, and also acknowledge how much harder the road might have been for them.



"Certainly with Haaland in power, certainly with Vice President Kamala Harris, this is a new landscape for women and politics, but we're not at parity," Sanbonmatsu acknowledged.



Sanbonmatsu added women remain underrepresented as officeholders for such positions as attorneys general, state treasurers, and secretaries of state, and it's especially true of Asian American, Black, Latina and Native American women.



"Women of color, compared to white women, wield fewer personal resources, and they are less likely as candidates to enter these statewide races," Sanbonmatsu outlined. "So we really need to marshal support for them if we're going to see those numbers go up."



She added women are less likely to self-fund their campaigns and more likely to fundraise in small-dollar amounts, meaning they may face additional burdens in the fundraising process.



References: Election donations study Rutgers Univ.

Levels of office study Rutgers Univ.



get more stories like this via email



BISMARCK, N.D. - Next year, North Dakota voters could be asked to consider a plan often floated as a way to shake up traditional politics.



Term limits are viewed as a populist reform tool, but one expert says in this state, it might benefit influential voices working behind the scenes.



North Dakota's secretary of state is deciding whether to approve a planned petition drive to impose term limits on the governor's office and for state lawmakers. It's being pushed by a group of ultraconservative elected and party officials.



University of North Dakota political scientist Mark Jendrysik said there is a side effect to consider here.



"In a lot of states, lobbying organizations - whether it's for business or for ideological lobbying groups, you know - present model legislation for the Legislature," said Jendrysik. "And, you know, quite often in North Dakota that's the legislation that gets adopted."



That's because North Dakota lawmakers are only considered "part time" and have limited staff to help write policy. He said higher turnover will give lobbying groups more influence to draft laws that aren't exactly tailored for North Dakota.



Political experts say term limits also prevent voters from choosing who they want. Those behind the plan argue term limits open up citizen access to the process while doing away with career politicians.



Jendrysik acknowledged it may help weed out politicians who use their office to gain more power for themselves and those close to them. But he said it wouldn't be beneficial to see experience fall by the wayside.



"I think you would lose a lot of the people who've learned how the Legislature works over time," said Jendrysik. "And you would certainly lose people in leadership positions who really direct the activities of the Legislature."



He said those leaders play a role in identifying proposals from national lobbying groups that don't align with North Dakota's electorate.



The plan calls for limits of eight years in office for the governor, State House and state Senate.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.









get more stories like this via email



AUSTIN, Texas -- Critics of the post-election presidential audits ongoing in Arizona and threatened in Pennsylvania advised to discern the truth, follow the money.



David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said the organizations and news networks that allege President Joe Biden did not defeat Donald Trump by eight million votes in 2020 are sowing doubt, because they've been incentivized to divide the country.



Becker suspects they're doing it to raise money from Trump supporters disappointed by the outcome.



"And those who seek to profit off of those disinformation campaigns and lying to supporters of the former president, they're really preying upon these people for profit," Becker asserted.



By not accepting verified election results, Becker argued, people are making the case democracy no longer serves United States' citizens. Many Republicans reject the 2020 results, believing there was election fraud, although state election officials from both political parties have said there's no evidence of widespread fraud or other irregularities.



Becker noted ongoing threats against election officials and their families also work to delegitimize election outcomes and destabilize democracy. He cited a survey by the Bipartisan Policy Center and the Brennan Center for Justice, which found one in three election officials feel unsafe in their jobs.



Becker warned America could lose a generation of professionalism and expertise in election administration.



"And we are seeing an exodus of experienced election officials from both parties," Becker observed. "This is of great concern, particularly as we're now seeing some of the election deniers actually run for Secretary of State in places like Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, etc."



The Brennan Center report also found one in five election officials said they're concerned about death threats, while half said the explosion of disinformation about elections has made their jobs more dangerous.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Election officials safety report Brennan Center for Justice/Bipartisan Policy Center 06/16/2021



get more stories like this via email

