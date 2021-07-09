Friday, July 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 9, 2021
Republicans and Democrats stunned by FL Gov. DeSantis' veto of a unanimous bill allowing more young Floridians to have criminal records expunged; and Elsa marches up the East Coast.

2021Talks - July 9, 2021
VP Harris backs a voting rights initiative; election reform roils Texas; President Biden defends the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Arkansas' Asa Hutchinson is the new voice of the nation's governors.

Women Face Money Crunch on Road to Political Office

Friday, July 9, 2021   

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Women have voted at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1984, but a new study shows when they run for a statewide executive office, money is harder to come by.

Kira Sanbonmatsu, senior scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University and the report's co-author, said women running in statewide executive races, excluding governor and lieutenant governor, face greater campaign finance challenges than men.

She explained from both a donor and recipient perspective, there are significant discrepancies between men and women.

"We hear so much about how well women are doing as voters; women have outvoted men for many years," Sanbonmatsu observed. "I don't know that people realize that women are not at the same rate as 'givers,' as men."

Sanbonmatsu noted part of the lack of campaign contributions may be some statewide elections are below the radar for women, with only 31% of women holding statewide executive office nationwide.

She added it is likely because women often don't earn as much as men, they can't afford to contribute more.

New Mexico's Deb Haaland, now the U.S. Interior Secretary, was one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress in 2018.

Sanbonmatsu argued it's important to recognize "firsts" for women, and also acknowledge how much harder the road might have been for them.

"Certainly with Haaland in power, certainly with Vice President Kamala Harris, this is a new landscape for women and politics, but we're not at parity," Sanbonmatsu acknowledged.

Sanbonmatsu added women remain underrepresented as officeholders for such positions as attorneys general, state treasurers, and secretaries of state, and it's especially true of Asian American, Black, Latina and Native American women.

"Women of color, compared to white women, wield fewer personal resources, and they are less likely as candidates to enter these statewide races," Sanbonmatsu outlined. "So we really need to marshal support for them if we're going to see those numbers go up."

She added women are less likely to self-fund their campaigns and more likely to fundraise in small-dollar amounts, meaning they may face additional burdens in the fundraising process.


Virginia Welcomes Public Input on Coastal Flooding Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- As floods grow worse from sea-level rise and more frequent storms along Virginia's Atlantic coast, the state is encouraging …

Advocates See DeSantis Veto of Juvenile Records Bill as Missed Opportunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Republicans and Democrats alike are stunned by Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto of a bill they passed unanimously. It would've expanded …

COVID Relief Funds Could Be Used for Updates to State Parks, Trails

LANSING, Mich. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a major investment in Michigan's parks and trails, saying it would address critical needs in …

State-Endangered Night Herons Find Refuge in Urban Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Some rare birds that have called Harrisburg's tall sycamore trees home are taking flight this week. Yellow-crowned night herons …

Report: Indiana Farmers Planted More Cover Crops than Ever

INDIANAPOLIS -- There's good news for soil conservation efforts in a new survey by the Indiana Conservation Partnership: Farmers in the state planted …

Report: Family Caregivers Buckling Under Out-of-Pocket Expenses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Caring for an older loved one can be emotionally draining, and a new report shows 78% of family caregivers also face significant …

Biden Visit to IL Highlights Investments in Community Colleges

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - President Joe Biden visited McHenry County Community College in Crystal Lake yesterday to promote his economic proposals - for …

SCOTUS Coal Decision Prompts Calls for WY to Invest in Transition, Jobs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's legal strategy to export Powder River Basin coal to Asian markets was shot down by the U.S…

 

