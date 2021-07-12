Monday, July 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 12, 2021
Play

The deadly heatwave in the Northwest is laying bare the link between climate change and worker's rights, and multiple states are dealing with energy issues.

2021Talks - July 12, 2021
Play

Two towering reminders of the confederacy come down, Congress looks to finalize an infrastructure bill as it gets back to work, and former president Donald Trump leads the pack in a CPAC presidential poll.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report Cites Economic Power of Wyoming Women

Play

Monday, July 12, 2021   

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Women left the workforce during the pandemic at higher rates than men, and a new report suggests full economic recovery won't be possible if employers do not find ways to bring them back.

Rebekah Smith, director of the Wyoming Women's Foundation, which produced the report, said women workers boost local economies because they invest 90% of what they earn on local goods and services.

The report projected Wyoming would lose at least $45 million in Gross Domestic Product if every Wyoming woman stayed home from work for just one day.

"And so when you look at those two factors together, you see that women not only are contributing a huge amount to the GDP in Wyoming, they are also investing the majority of the money that they earn back into their communities," Smith explained.

Smith contended closing the gender wage gap would help. In 2019, the median average wage for men in Wyoming was $50,000. Women took home just over $37,000. While some argued a majority of women take jobs that tend to pay less, for example, 90% of Wyoming workers in health-care support jobs are women, Smith countered the report suggests ways to make it feasible for women to access higher-paying jobs and leadership positions.

Paid sick and family leave programs can also help more women return to the workforce, because women are more likely to stay home with sick children or other family members.

Smith pointed out access to high-quality and affordable child care, and more flexibility in work hours, would also allow women to work and maintain family commitments.

"With the recent pandemic, that's been something that employers have been more open to, and seen that works can go on in a flexible way," Smith observed. "That's one thing that can be done to encourage women to take on higher positions."

Smith added the report offers opportunities for policymakers to maximize the ability for women to earn self-sufficient wages, enough to meet their basic needs without public or private assistance.

According to the Wyoming Women's Foundation's most recent self-sufficiency standard for Wyoming, a single adult with one preschooler would need to make at least $16.22 per hour in Uinta County, and $29.70 per hour in Teton County.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Pre-COVID Snapshot Puts NY in Top 5 for Women’s Economic Standing

Social Issues

Report: COVID Changes to Nutrition Program Benefit NC Moms, Kids

Social Issues

Pandemic Could Worsen Educational Inequity for Indiana Women

Social Issues

Coloradans Brace for Texas-Fueled Spikes in Energy Prices

DENVER -- When this winter's power outages in Texas' deregulated electric grid caused shockingly high utility bills for customers, Xcel Energy was …

Social Issues

KY Regulators Rein In Utilities' Proposed Rate Hikes

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The Kentucky Public Service Commission has rejected proposed rate hikes by Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky …

Environment

Rural U.S., Climate Resilience Seen as Winners in Infrastructure Package

BOISE, Idaho -- Supporters from both sides of the aisle are touting a $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework taking shape in Washington, D.C…

Social Issues

Wisconsin Hands Out Tax Relief. But Who Wins?

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's new two-year budget is not getting a lot of attention for its spending provisions. Instead, the focus is on a major tax …

Social Issues

MN's Community Agencies Can Stretch Dollars a Little Further

ONAMIA, Minn. -- Helping Minnesotans escape poverty requires behind-the-scenes work, often done by community action agencies on shoestring budgets…

Social Issues

More Money to Make Ends Meet for Ohio Families

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Many Ohio families will soon get extra cash to keep up with the cost of raising their kids. The 2021 Child Tax Credit expansion …

Environment

Movement to Establish New National Monument in NV Gains Steam

SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. -- The push for a new national monument about 60 miles south of Las Vegas has taken on added urgency, in the face of a new wind-…

Environment

Fears Raised Over Merger Between Avangrid, NM Utility Provider

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico's Public Service Company (PNM) said it can provide the state with more renewable energy by merging with Avangrid…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021