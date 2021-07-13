Tuesday, July 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 14, 2021
Play

Minnesota to become the first state to stop separating newborns from mothers held in prison; Biden calls voting rights a "test of our time."

2021Talks - July 14, 2021
Play

Schumer meets with Texas Democrats; First Lady Jill Biden will fly to Tokyo for Olympic Summer Games; FDA issues warning on J&J vaccine; and lawmakers debate funding for Capitol police.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Rental Assistance Stunted by Connection Gap in ND

Play

Tuesday, July 13, 2021   

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A federal eviction moratorium ends July 31, but states like North Dakota are still flush with emergency rental assistance tied to federal relief packages.

Aid groups and the state are ramping up efforts to reach anyone who might be having access issues.

This year alone, North Dakota has received $352 million from the federal government to distribute to people behind on their rent. But so far, a little more than $3 million has been used.

Rich LeMay, executive director for Legal Services of North Dakota, said there appears to be a disconnect in reaching some populations.

"We're finding people that are contacting us, haven't heard anything about rent help," LeMay explained. "To me, that speaks that there is a serious problem."

He noted lack of internet connections, email addresses or cell-phone minutes are likely factors.

The Department of Human Services cites having to wait for the Legislature to sign off on spending the aid. It's working with local agencies to set up application counseling services.

The Center for Public Integrity has reported that nationwide, a significant portion of CARES Act money last year didn't make it to renters or landlords in need.

Nikki Aden, housing stability administrator for the North Dakota Department of Human Services, said multiple factors are to blame for the federal funding still going largely unused, but agreed underserved areas face barriers in the application process.

"Folks that did struggle sometimes with getting assistance to upload documents, or turn documents to PDFs or pictures," Aden observed.

In addition to providing specialized counseling in the coming weeks, Aden pointed out they also plan to streamline the web portal to apply for aid.

With the federal eviction moratorium fast approaching, LeMay would like to see a greater sense of urgency.

"This needs to really be put in full swing if we're going to actually avoid people being evicted," LeMay urged.

He added Legal Services is devoting the bulk of its resources to connecting people with assistance or help with applications. In the past year, it has seen a 15% increase in requests for help with housing issues.Disclosure: Legal Services of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Native American Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: Legal Services of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Native American Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Groups Urge Indiana to Expunge Evictions Filed During Pandemic

Social Issues

As Summer Evictions Loom, MD Group Boosts Prevention Program

Social Issues

Groups Call for Legal Counsel for MI Households Facing Eviction

Social Issues

TX Democrats Aim to Stop Voter Restrictions by Leaving Town

AUSTIN, Texas -- A majority of Democrats in the Texas House exited the state Monday in an attempt to block Republicans from passing new laws to …

Social Issues

Bill Would Give Public Comment Time for New MA Voting District Maps

BOSTON -- Every ten years, after the Census, local municipalities usually draw new precinct boundaries before state lawmakers draw new voting …

Health and Wellness

Ohio Bill Would End Spousal Exemptions for Sexual Violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A bill under consideration in the Ohio Legislature would ensure relationship status doesn't limit a sexual assault victim's ability …

Social Issues

AZ Voters Change Parties in Big Numbers After 2020 Election

TUCSON, Ariz. -- New figures show since the 2020 election, thousands of Arizonans have changed their voter registration to a different party…

Social Issues

Hearing, Rallies Today on Bill to Reform CA Nursing Homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As the legislative session in Sacramento comes to a close, lawmakers will consider a bill to require nursing homes to better …

Social Issues

West Virginians Want "Dark Money" Out of Politics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- In the last two months, two polls have found West Virginia voters have concerns about so-called "dark money" in politics…

Social Issues

Coloradans Brace for Texas-Fueled Spikes in Energy Prices

DENVER -- When this winter's power outages in Texas' deregulated electric grid caused shockingly high utility bills for customers, Xcel Energy was …

Social Issues

Report Cites Economic Power of Wyoming Women

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Women left the workforce during the pandemic at higher rates than men, and a new report suggests full economic recovery won't be …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021