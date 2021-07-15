Report Reveals Growing Divide Between Ohio Wages and Rent

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The gap between rent and wages continues to widen in Ohio, according to new research.



The annual Out of Reach report showed the fair-market rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ohio is $865.



In order to afford that level of rent, as well as utilities, a household must earn at least $16.64 cents per hour. That's nearly $2 an hour more than the average renter earns per hour.



Bill Faith, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, noted it is more than what workers in six of the ten most common occupations in Ohio earn.



"Salespeople, cashiers, restaurant workers, hotel workers... those are also the jobs that were hit hardest by the pandemic, so their situation may be even worse," Faith emphasized. "There's many people struggling just to keep a roof over their head in these times."



Faith added the costs of rent are being driven higher by the increase in home prices. In April, home prices in Central Ohio were almost 17% higher year-over-year.



Faith explained the situation is likely worse, as the data was collected prior to COVID-19 and doesn't reflect the economic challenges spurred by the pandemic.



"A lot of people aren't getting full-time work, and they're not working all the time, so it doesn't really account for people in those situations," Faith asserted. "So the problems for many people are actually worse than appears in the report."



Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, pointed out the federal government has taken steps to ease the burden for renters, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium and $47 million in Emergency Rental Assistance to states.



"That emergency rental assistance has to be spent before the eviction moratorium expires," Yentel stressed. "Hopefully we'll have at least another extension, otherwise we're going to see a historic wave of evictions across the country."



The current moratorium ends July 31. Ohio has reportedly allocated more than $1.5 million to renters who are behind.



BISMARCK, N.D. -- A federal eviction moratorium ends July 31, but states like North Dakota are still flush with emergency rental assistance tied to federal relief packages.



Aid groups and the state are ramping up efforts to reach anyone who might be having access issues.



This year alone, North Dakota has received $352 million from the federal government to distribute to people behind on their rent. But so far, a little more than $3 million has been used.



Rich LeMay, executive director for Legal Services of North Dakota, said there appears to be a disconnect in reaching some populations.



"We're finding people that are contacting us, haven't heard anything about rent help," LeMay explained. "To me, that speaks that there is a serious problem."



He noted lack of internet connections, email addresses or cell-phone minutes are likely factors.



The Department of Human Services cites having to wait for the Legislature to sign off on spending the aid. It's working with local agencies to set up application counseling services.



The Center for Public Integrity has reported that nationwide, a significant portion of CARES Act money last year didn't make it to renters or landlords in need.



Nikki Aden, housing stability administrator for the North Dakota Department of Human Services, said multiple factors are to blame for the federal funding still going largely unused, but agreed underserved areas face barriers in the application process.



"Folks that did struggle sometimes with getting assistance to upload documents, or turn documents to PDFs or pictures," Aden observed.



In addition to providing specialized counseling in the coming weeks, Aden pointed out they also plan to streamline the web portal to apply for aid.



With the federal eviction moratorium fast approaching, LeMay would like to see a greater sense of urgency.



"This needs to really be put in full swing if we're going to actually avoid people being evicted," LeMay urged.



With the federal eviction moratorium fast approaching, LeMay would like to see a greater sense of urgency.

"This needs to really be put in full swing if we're going to actually avoid people being evicted," LeMay urged.

He added Legal Services is devoting the bulk of its resources to connecting people with assistance or help with applications. In the past year, it has seen a 15% increase in requests for help with housing issues.Disclosure: Legal Services of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Native American Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





INDIANAPOLIS - Groups advocating for affordable housing warn that once the federal moratorium on evictions ends, thousands of Hoosiers will be at risk to lose their homes.



The Biden administration has extended the moratorium through July 31, but said it would be the last extension.



The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana's Director, Amy Nelson, said many residents who have been protected by it soon will face eviction proceedings - especially those who haven't received enough in rental assistance to pay back-rent and utility costs.



"Here in Indianapolis, our city already has an affordability problem," said Nelson. "It has an eviction problem. It has a substandard-housing problem. All those problems are already there."



Nearly 50,000 evictions have been filed in Indiana since March of 2020, according to data from the Eviction Lab.



Nelson added that when a property owner or landlord files an eviction, it goes straight onto a tenant's record, regardless of how it plays out in the courts. She said Indiana needs to consider expunging evictions filed during the pandemic.



Nelson noted most housing providers use background checks to determine whether to rent an apartment to a prospective tenant, and many tenant-screening companies don't differentiate between eviction filings and court-ordered evictions.



"The result is individuals who may have had an eviction filing against them that was unfair was maybe retaliatory, maybe even discriminatory, then are unable to access new housing," said Nelson. "Because that filing is keeping them out of being able to qualify."



Nelson also called for Indiana to launch a housing task force to do a comprehensive review of the state's housing laws and policies.



She said to anyone behind on rent - see if you qualify for rental assistance from COVID relief funds. And if you're faced with eviction, contact a legal services agency for representation.







