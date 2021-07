Totem Pole Journey to Support Bears Ears Restoration This Weekend

MONTICELLO, Utah -- The movement to restore the Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah gets a major boost this weekend when a hand-carved symbolic totem pole makes a stop Saturday on its tour from the west coast to Washington, D.C.



The Red Road to D.C. Totem Pole Journey is designed to highlight sacred sites across the U.S. that are at risk.



Angelo Baca, cultural resources coordinator for the nonprofit Utah Diné Bikéyah, a group working to restore and protect the national monument, explained the tribes of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition are asking the Biden Administration to restore a significant portion of the area that was removed in 2017.



"We will want the full restoration and possible extension of the Bears Ears landscape, because it's the right thing to do," Baca contended. "Historically, socially, culturally and environmentally, a restoration of justice."



Shortly after taking office, then-President Donald Trump reduced the size of Bears Ears by 85% and neighboring Grand Staircase-Escalante by half. Former President Barack Obama ordered protected status for the areas in 2016.



Baca noted the totem pole's stop at Bears Ears is symbolic of tribal nations supporting each other.



"We've always pushed for the original proposal, the 1.9 million acres that need protection," Baca pointed out. "We've maintained the reduction by the previous administration was not done in good faith and on shaky legal ground."



The totem pole was hand-carved by Jewell James, a member of the Lummi Nation in Washington state, in honor of Native American Deb Haaland's being appointed Secretary of the Interior.



Following its 10-stop tour, the totem pole will be featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.



"The significance of the totem pole stopping in Bears Ears is the solidarity and expression of support from many tribes across the nation for protecting sacred land," Baca remarked. "This is just a continuation of that respectful relationship that's already been established."



A blessing ceremony for the totem pole is set for 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time at the Bears Ears Monument. For those who cannot attend, the event will be livestreamed on Facebook.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Bears Ears National Monument BLM 2021

Journey information Red Road to DC 2021

Updates and livestream Red Road to DC 2021



get more stories like this via email



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- North Central Pennsylvania will soon have 70 miles of new roads open to all-terrain vehicles, connecting the existing Potter and Tioga trails.



The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the pilot program will launch on July 16 and run through Sep. 26. It's opening state forest roads, snowmobile trails, and PennDOT roads previously not designated for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), in response to growing demand in the state for riding opportunities.



Wesley Robinson, press secretary for the DCNR, said the pilot will make longer ATV rides more accessible.



"There are a lot of people who have ATVs and might have to travel several hours to use them legally," Robinson explained. "That was a big reason behind this, because there's just a high level of interest in folks wanting to ride ATVs in the state."



The DCNR acknowledged environmental and noise concerns accompany the use of ATVs. Robinson pointed out during the pilot, they will conduct environmental monitoring to gauge its impact.



Sarah Corcoran, conservation program manager for the Sierra Club Pennsylvania chapter, said she hopes the agency examines the effects of illegal riding that could occur.



"It's going to be tough for folks to not be on those trails after the pilot's over," Corcoran cautioned. "I want to know what their enforcement practices are going to be during the pilot program, to make sure that folks are only riding where they're allowed to be riding."



She added the public comment period should open lines of communication to ensure concerns are addressed.



Henry Sorgen, president of the 1,500-member Central Mountains ATV Association in Clinton County, thinks improving ATV access can help support the local economy.



"That's what the pilot program is to prove to PennDOT, to DCNR, to Harrisburg," Sorgen argued. "That we can do this and bring in tourism and boost the sales of gas and food, and hotel and campground stays, in our region."



The pilot will reconvene in May 2022 for a second round, and will include a connector to the Tiadaghton State Forest and the Haneyville ATV Trail System in Lycoming and Clinton counties.



References: ATV trail pilot program Pa. Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources July 2021

ATV environmental concerns Adirondack Council 06/13/2017

Sierra Club Pennsylvania chapter



get more stories like this via email