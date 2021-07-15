Share
Totem Pole Journey to Support Bears Ears Restoration This Weekend
Thursday, July 15, 2021
MONTICELLO, Utah -- The movement to restore the Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah gets a major boost this weekend when a hand-carved symbolic totem pole makes a stop Saturday on its tour from the west coast to Washington, D.C.
The Red Road to D.C. Totem Pole Journey is designed to highlight sacred sites across the U.S. that are at risk.
Angelo Baca, cultural resources coordinator for the nonprofit Utah Diné Bikéyah, a group working to restore and protect the national monument, explained the tribes of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition are asking the Biden Administration to restore a significant portion of the area that was removed in 2017.
"We will want the full restoration and possible extension of the Bears Ears landscape, because it's the right thing to do," Baca contended. "Historically, socially, culturally and environmentally, a restoration of justice."
Shortly after taking office, then-President Donald Trump reduced the size of Bears Ears by 85% and neighboring Grand Staircase-Escalante by half. Former President Barack Obama ordered protected status for the areas in 2016.
Baca noted the totem pole's stop at Bears Ears is symbolic of tribal nations supporting each other.
"We've always pushed for the original proposal, the 1.9 million acres that need protection," Baca pointed out. "We've maintained the reduction by the previous administration was not done in good faith and on shaky legal ground."
The totem pole was hand-carved by Jewell James, a member of the Lummi Nation in Washington state, in honor of Native American Deb Haaland's being appointed Secretary of the Interior.
Following its 10-stop tour, the totem pole will be featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.
"The significance of the totem pole stopping in Bears Ears is the solidarity and expression of support from many tribes across the nation for protecting sacred land," Baca remarked. "This is just a continuation of that respectful relationship that's already been established."
A blessing ceremony for the totem pole is set for 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time at the Bears Ears Monument. For those who cannot attend, the event will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
References:
get more stories like this via email
Social Issues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Supporters of the expanded Child Tax Credit are highlighting the arrival of monthly payments for eligible families. In South …
Social Issues
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new Common Cause Nebraska report showed last year, more than $18 million was invested in lobbying efforts in Nebraska. By …
Social Issues
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found …
Social Issues
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Community Action Agencies applauded the Massachusetts General Court for its commitments to anti-poverty efforts in the 2022 state …
Social Issues
MADISON, Wis. -- The federal government today begins issuing monthly payments under the expanded Child Tax Credit. Advocates for working families in …
Social Issues
DENVER - A new Colorado law will offer a pathway for thousands of students who have completed significant course work at public colleges and universit…
Social Issues
BOULDER, Colo. - As people struggle to find trusted news and information, Colorado News Connection and its network Public News Service are …
Environment
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Advocates for clean air are calling on the Wolf administration to strengthen a proposed regulation on methane emissions. They say …