After NC Activist is Denied Attorney, Calls for Wake County Magistrate Reforms

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Protestors are raising concerns about how they're being treated by Wake County magistrates after a member of the North Carolina People's Budget Coalition was arrested for attempting to make a public comment on the state budget at a House Appropriations Committee meeting last month.



Kathy Greggs, president and co-founder of the Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Task Force and a member of the Coalition, was arrested June 29 on second-degree trespassing charges, and said she was detained for three hours and denied access to her attorney, who had arrived to help.



"I got arrested while I was outside the door, and they cut off the livestream in the committee, so people couldn't see what was really going on," Greggs recounted. "After I got arrested, they took me down to the Wake County jail, but there was still people with us that stood up and made comments and chanted on their way out the door."



Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate North Carolina and Greggs' attorney, said interfering with a defendant's right to their attorney at the setting of bond is a violation of North Carolina law and sent a letter to Wake County Chief Magistrate Christopher Graves and Chief District Judge Debra Sasser, calling for reforms and the issuance of a public statement affirming the right of defendants to be represented at bond setting. Graves and Sasser did not respond to an email request for comment for this story.



Blagrove explained people who have been detained and charged with a crime during a bond hearing have a constitutional right to an attorney.



"Everyone involved kept saying to me that I could speak to her after she was finished being processed," Blagrove recalled. "And I kept saying to them, the process is the part that I need to be present for because she's entitled to representation. She has counsel available."



She added the treatment of Greggs during her arrest and detention is not an isolated event in Wake County.



"Since Emancipate NC published its story about the problems that we've had with magistrates, we've had several other attorneys who work with nonprofits and folks who are involved in protest defense, who have told us they've had similar experiences at the Wake County Magistrates' Office," Blagrove remarked.





PHILADELPHIA - The Appalachian region has long dealt with environmental pollution and economic disinvestment, and a new coalition wants to ensure its Black residents have a seat at the table as these issues are addressed by the Biden administration.



The Black Appalachian Coalition, or BLAC, is a four-state collaboration of organizers who say they aim to disrupt the narrative that the region is only white and rural. Bishop Marcia Dinkins, executive director of Ohio Interfaith Power and Light, said it's time to reframe the story of Appalachia.



"And if we don't go back and take back that which is ours, meaning the land, meaning the story, meaning our Black identity," she said, "what we'll continue to find ourselves sitting in is a whitewashed narrative that has romanticized Appalachia to be rooted in whiteness, and continually building policies that only reach out to white people."



According to the Appalachian Regional Commission's mapping of the area based on 2010 Census data, there are 2.5 million Black residents of the Appalachian states. However, Frank X Walker, a Kentucky-native poet and educator who coined the term "Affrilachian" to describe African Americans in Appalachia, said even that is a limited view of the region.



"Even the cities where our relatives have moved outside of the ARC definition of Appalachia and settled in these contiguous cities around the official region - like Lexington, where I live, Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Cincinnati," he said, "all those cities have large populations of African American students, and workers, and children and families, and doctors and lawyers."



One issue the group said should be addressed in Black Appalachian communities is health-care access. Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president for environmental justice, climate and community revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation, said health-care access during COVID-19 has been troubling, as some clinics and hospitals closed in the region. Ali said people who worked in coal mines for decades already faced breathing difficulties before COVID, making them more vulnerable.



"So, when we think about both the past and the present, then it helps us to better understand why we have to make investments in health care," he said. "And if we truly understand the opportunities that exist around health care, then we also understand that there are economic opportunities of reopening clinics and making sure we are hiring Black folks to participate."



Dinkins said BLAC will collaborate with local NAACP chapters, and plans to release a report addressing economic disparities of the region's Black residents.





MINNEAPOLIS - Racial justice advocates say they hope their movement doesn't slow down after the recent anniversary of George Floyd's death and the conviction of Derek Chauvin. Minnesota groups continue behind-the-scenes work they feel will contribute to ending systemic racism.



The spring saw activists and their supporters holding rallies similar to last year. Christian McCleary, an activist working with programs such as the Council for Black Male Success in St. Paul, said those visible elements of the demand for change are important.



But he said it can't be the only way to achieve equality.



"It's beyond just the policing," said McCleary. "It's the housing, it's the education, it's the mentorships, it's the relationships. All of those things are not being prioritized. "



The Council was formed about six years ago through the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation. Its mission centers around life-long mentorships for Black males.



Floyd's death sparked more awareness about Minnesota's longstanding racial disparities, and the Foundation says solutions have to be community driven.



The Foundation also is investing in the Family Housing Fund, which focuses on equitable and affordable housing across the Twin Cities region.



The group's Vice President Colleen Ebinger said a new program helps Black, Indigenous and People of Color residents become owners of two- to four-unit properties.



"Disparities in wealth, in this state and also across the country," said Ebinger, "are largely due to disparities in property ownership."



She said owning a duplex or triplex can not only give marginalized residents extra rental income, but the Fund estimates it can provide about $300,000 in net wealth over 15 years.



The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation's Senior Vice President of Community Impact, Pahoua Yang Hoffman, said this behind-the-scenes work at the community level was going on prior to the racial reckoning.



She added the collective effort should be at the center of the movement towards transformative change.



"Our community members already know what the need to do," said Hoffman. "But they need the time and the resources to support their work so they can show up and build coalitions, build partnerships. And this is the hard, long-term work."



Beyond the community level, other organizations and activists continue to press policymakers at the Minnesota Capitol. They're hoping for adoption of additional police accountability measures.







