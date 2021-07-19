Diverse Coalition Backs Legislation to Protect MT Rivers

HELENA, Mont. -- A wide range of groups are supporting an effort to protect cherished rivers in Montana.



Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., has introduced the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, which would nearly double the river miles in the state protected as Wild and Scenic.



The effort stretches back more than a decade and includes support from businesses, tribes and Sibanye Stillwater Mining Company, which operates in the state and is one of the largest platinum and palladium producers in the world.



Scott MacFarlane, Gallatin County commissioner, said his county's economy relies heavily on natural resources.



"People come here to recreate around our rivers, and they expect to be able to have the pristine West here," MacFarlane remarked. "It's part of what they see of value in visiting here, and it's also a reason people want to live here and invest here. It's the reason that companies are able to recruit employees here."



The act would protect 385 miles and 20 segments of river, including parts of the Yellowstone, Madison and Gallatin.



MacFarlane acknowledged the agriculture industry has expressed concerns about water rights. However, the legislation includes language to protect existing water rights, which also is the case with the original Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.



Marci Dye, owner of Sylvan Peak Mountain Shop in Red Lodge, said her mother was instrumental in protecting part of East Rosebud Creek as Wild and Scenic in 2018.



Dye noted Red Lodge, like other Montana communities, has a resort tax that has greatly benefited the town, especially as popularity for outdoor recreation shot up in the past year.



"The resort tax revenues are up significantly, which is going to impact our infrastructure funds and our parks funds, and we're implementing a new swimming pool with resort tax funds," Dye outlined. "So, you know, visitation does have its benefits. It's a big, happy circle, eventually."



MacFarlane argued protections are important because people in Gallatin County understand they are stewards of a resource that passes through state after state on its way to the Gulf of Mexico.



"We have the town of Three Forks in our county, and the Three Forks is where these three headwaters rivers of the Missouri meet," MacFarlane explained. "And we kind of feel a responsibility that this is our river, we got to enjoy it, but it's also our responsibility to take care of it."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexicans who want to impact climate change by driving an electric vehicle have several roadblocks, and they won't end soon if the state fails to take action before the end of this year.



Two years ago, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order committing New Mexico to essential climate-change goals.



The order included a requirement that auto manufacturers deliver more electric vehicles to the state, but the timeline for a necessary rule-making process to adopt Advanced Clean Cars Standards has come and gone twice, and been postponed a third time.



Tammy Fiebelkorn, New Mexico representative for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said cleaner cars are crucial to address climate change.



"We have these goals of reducing our greenhouse gases and meeting our climate goals that are in the executive order that the governor signed, but until we can get some electric vehicles sold here, we're not going to meet the transportation one," Fiebelkorn cautioned.



Southwest Energy Efficiency is among a coalition of groups that filed a formal petition asking the state to adopt Advanced Clean Cars Standards by year's end, a deadline state officials have said can not be met.



New Mexico has installed more than 100 electric-vehicle charging stations in various locations, but only about 1,200 plug-in electric vehicles are currently on the roads.



Fiebelkorn pointed out the adoption of rules to govern Advanced Clean Car Standards is fairly straightforward because they must be identical to those of other states. She added New Mexico may be unable to implement standards until 2026 if it misses a December deadline.



"Because of the way the standards are written, you have to wait two model years," Fiebelkorn explained. "And so if we can get it in this year, then that lets us implement a whole year sooner."



When it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle, the Consumer Choice Center ranked New Mexico and 16 other states in the "barely accessible" category, a notch above nine other states where they are totally "inaccessible," either because direct-to-consumer sales are banned, or extra registration fees are exorbitant.



Nationwide, electric vehicles represent less than 1% of all vehicles on the road.





LOS ANGELES -- This week is the eighth annual Latino Conservation Week, sponsored by the Hispanic Access Foundation, with more than 150 events taking place in California and across the country.



The program invites everyone to get out and enjoy the Golden State's local, county, state and national parks.



Keila Vizcarra, a Latino Conservation Week ambassador and a visitor services information assistant for the Angeles National Forest, said too many people live in urban areas with few local parks, so access needs to be improved.



"Access to local trails, access to information to getting outdoors, or even transportation access," Vizcarra outlined.



Events planned include low-cost or free camping trips and hikes, webinars and beach trips from San Diego to Los Angeles, from the central coast to the Bay Area and points north.



A 2020 report from the Outdoor Industry Association showed only 11.6% of Latinos take part in outdoor recreation activities.



Vizcarra contended the more kids who get out into the forests, mountains and beaches, the healthier our communities and environment will be.



"It's important for them to be exposed to their local trails, their local parks, something that involves them so that they can become stewards of the land," Vizcarra urged.



Census data show the U.S. Latino population has grown to more than 60.6 million people, more than 18% of the nation's total, and is projected to become nearly one-third of the population by 2050.



